Last weekend, there was only one presidential candidate in Iowa.
Instead, most were in California.
That’s a good thing.
Even as Iowa has enjoyed a lot of attention, this presidential cycle has seen a remarkable expansion of the primary map. As the New York Times reported over the weekend, Democratic candidates have visited at least 33 states this cycle. A map published by the newspaper showed that early states, like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, still have garnered a great many of those stops. But it also showed California is on the map, an unusual thing for the primary season. So, too, are Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among others.
We see the evidence of this far-flung travel in our email inboxes daily, as candidates announce trips across the country.
Again, we think this is a good thing. Iowans have long enjoyed their place at the start of the line, even as other states have resented it and tried to shove their way forward.
This year, we are seeing the best of both worlds. Iowans still are getting the chance to see candidates, while other states are enjoying some of the bounty, too.
For those of us who have watched a number of caucus cycles, it is true that each is different. This year, there is a large field of candidates and each have varying ideas on how to win the nomination. Also, as the New York Times pointed out, the increasing influence of social media is changing how campaigns operate, as candidates seek to "go viral."
"This has made the feedback loop between the internet and television news the most powerful tidal force in politics, prompting campaigns to approach states as would-be soundstages for specific messages they are trying to deliver and constituencies they are hoping to reach," the Times’ Jonathan Martin wrote.
For years, Iowa has taken the slings and arrows of those who want to oust us from our privileged position. Iowa is too small, too rural, too white to be first in line, they say.
Iowa has been able to remain first, but not without changes, as the Democratic Party’s new rules for the 2020 caucuses prove.
We have long understood the desire of other states to get in on the game and to be heard. That, as we noted, has usually meant trying to move ahead on the calendar, often pushing Iowa’s caucuses even earlier. It’s true that California has moved up its primary date this cycle – and its early voting will actually begin the day the caucuses convene.
The long-term impact of this change is uncertain, but we tend to think the expanding map will be a good thing. For Iowa and the nation.
We in Iowa do not deserve a stranglehold on the process. Neither does New Hampshire.
We believe Iowans are smart political consumers, and we offer a low-cost entryway to a process that should, as much as possible, minimize the role of money in winning the nomination. If there is a state to go first, there is an argument to be made in our favor. But, with other states also enjoying the bounty of candidates, we think it takes some of the pressure off to change the system.
Hopefully, this expansion will continue into the future. We believe it's not only good for the caucuses, but it is in Iowa’s true nature to share this good fortune, even if it means somewhat less influence.
What really matters is our ability to participate, not to anoint a winner. Even our traditional role of winnowing the field, which still is likely to take place this cycle, is less important than being on the playing field. And we definitely are on the playing field. This weekend, 17 candidates plan to be in the state taking part in an Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser in Cedar Rapids. And we’re still eight months away from the caucuses.
So, by all means, be happy that states like California and Alabama and Georgia are attracting candidates. In the long run, it may well be better for all of us.
