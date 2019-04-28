U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack’s announcement that he will leave office after 2020 has set up a scramble in both political parties for Iowa’s newly competitive 2nd District congressional seat.
It’s been 13 years since the Quad-Cities has seen a wide-open race for a congressional seat, so we know by experience this will draw lots of interest.
We won’t go through the laundry list of possible congressional wannabes in this space. Undoubtedly, there are many.
But it seems unlikely any will be quite like Loebsack.
The 66-year-old former college professor has been a bit of a mystery in Iowa political circles.
He doesn't have a marquee law to his name. He’s not a media star who is quick with a soundbite or a tendency to outrage or inspire.
He doesn't rake in big campaign bucks. Yet, he wins. Consistently.
When we endorsed Loebsack for a seventh term six months ago, this is what we said:
"Loebsack grinds it out every day. He's been a solid vote to preserve a government that works for all and for sensible steps to grow our economy and improve health care. He's pushed for expansion of rural broadband and has sought to address skills gaps in the workforce. ... And he has worked hard to support the needs of local constituents, such as on flood relief, the Rock Island Arsenal and renewable fuels. That day-to-day work is pivotal for any lawmaker."
We think that's a pretty apt description.
It's also why we believe he won in a district that President Trump won in 2016.
It's why he survived two Republican waves.
Loebsack, in the best tradition of representative democracy, seems more loyal to his district than his party.
Call it self-preservation if you like, but it works. For him and for us.
Which brings us to his successor.
In short order, there will be Republicans and Democrats scrambling for the 2nd District seat.
It will be tempting, in a presidential election year, to make the battle a proxy for the fights that have animated our national politics. Or worse, it will become a referendum on the Trump presidency.
We hope that won’t be the case.
We understand, and we encourage, candidates to weigh in on how they would fight climate change, what ideas they have to offer to resolve our immigration stalemate and whether they favor real, universal health care coverage that is achievable.
We also know the president offers unique challenges to our system of governance that congressional hopefuls must respond to.
But we also know the 2nd District has distinct local concerns that should get a lot of attention.
There must be solutions offered to fix Iowa’s broken individual health care market.
The southern part of the district, much of it rural, is suffering from population loss and poverty.
The Quad-City economy, like much of Iowa, faces a shortage of workers. Our population is getting older, and we aren't drawing enough young people to replace our aging work force.
This area also is heavily reliant on trade, and we need a new approach — for farmers and manufacturers alike.
These are just a few of our concerns.
Both political parties face challenges. Will Republicans embrace President Trump the way that Rod Blum did last year in his losing re-election bid in the 1st District? Or, will they keep a measure of distance from the president?
And what of Democrats? The more liberal Johnson County figures much bigger in a Democratic primary than does the swing county of Scott. But in a general election they tend to turn out roughly the same number of voters.
Will a Democratic nominee appeal to both counties?
One of Loebsack’s attributes was that he maintained loyalty among Johnson County voters even though he strayed at times from the progressive line.
It’s been a long time since the Quad-Cities has seen an open congressional seat. It’s been even longer since somebody from Scott County represented the district in Congress.
Naturally, we would like to send a neighbor to Congress. More importantly, though, we want to send someone who knows, reflects and responds to the unique concerns of the people who live in the 24 counties that make up Iowa’s 2nd congressional district.
