Last year, scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with researchers at the University of Washington, made a pretty important finding: They found that higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lowered the nutritional value of rice.
The study, which also was done in collaboration with researchers from China, Japan and Australia was important for a number of reasons, not least because rice is the primary food source for hundreds of millions of people around the world.
An estimated 600 million people, many of them in Southeast Asia, get more than half their daily calories or protein from rice.
Published in Science Advances, the study said these CO2-induced changes would likely "exacerbate the overall burden of disease and could affect early childhood development."
One would think that sort of news would be important to share.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture apparently didn’t think so — not according to a Politico investigation, which revealed over the weekend that USDA has refused to publicize "dozens" of government-funded studies from its Agricultural Research Service that have warned about the impact of climate change.
One of those studies included findings that climate change is likely to increase agricultural pollution and nutrient runoff in the lower Mississippi Delta. That's an important issue in agriculture-driven states like Iowa and Illinois.
Another study that got little notice was a 2019 finding that increased temperature swings could already be boosting pollen levels. Ask anybody in the Quad-Cities who's an allergy sufferer whether this is something they'd want to know about.
We in the Midwest have long known the value of the Agricultural Research Service. It has been a valuable resource for farming and agribusiness, the foundation of our economy, for years.
Previous administrations also have known the value of this agency's work. Under George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the USDA publicized far more climate-related reports than it has since Donald Trump became president, according to Politico.
In 2005, during the Bush administration, the ARS published eight articles involving climate change; in 2007, it was 15. Under the Obama administration, there were even more. But as of June 7, the Trump administration had just two such reports this year. There were fewer in the previous two years.
The studies being buried aren’t about what is causing higher levels of CO2; they simply are measuring the impact of an undeniable phenomenon.
The USDA says there is no directive ordering these reports to be squelched. But we found it interesting that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue had this to say in a CNN interview released Tuesday when asked about whether humans cause climate change: "You know, I think it's weather patterns, frankly. And you know, and they change, as I said. It rained yesterday, it's a nice pretty day today. So the climate does change in short increments and in long increments."
It would be better if Perdue and other administration officials accepted the science behind what causes climate change.
At the very least, though, we don't think USDA should be burying solid scientific studies that document the impact of changes in the atmosphere. People in southeast Asia need to know about these changes; so do people in southeast Iowa.
It is vital that these studies get attention. Hiding the consequences of climate change doesn’t make it go away; it only delays our ability to fashion effective, efficient solutions to deal with it.
