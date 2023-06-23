Racist and hateful ideas, words or images have no place in our publications, much less our society.

It’s why we apologize today for letting such an image slip through our editorial process and into our opinion page Wednesday in the form of a political cartoon.

The cartoon, while intended to criticize racist ideas and epithets, uses a phrase that is racist and insensitive to members of our Indian American community.

The cartoon has been removed from our websites and e-editions, and we will not be accepting any further work from the cartoonist.

We apologize to Republican primary presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian American community and our readers for publishing the offensive material in the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

We seek to share diverse ideas on our opinion pages — editorials, cartoons and commentary that provoke thought and constructive ideas.

Dividing and disparaging with any racist images or rhetoric does not fit that mission or our ideals as a local news company.

The oversight that allowed it to run is inexcusable, and we can and will do better.

We are sorry.