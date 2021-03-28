Column: An insight into the Divine

She faults our modern age for insisting on a literal reading of the words we have, forgetting that they developed over long periods of time, changing as they were elaborated, reinterpreted, and adjusted to changing times. Once we entered the age of the printed press, scripture began to become ossified. She insists that we misunderstand how scripture was conceived and used. "A work of art," she writes, "be it a novel, a poem or a Scripture, must be read according to the laws of its genre."

In writing of the Quran, she says that it unites two scriptural forms: "the Semitic tradition of the Heavenly Book" and "the Eastern tradition of the sacred sound." When listening to Muhammad recite his revelations, his companions "had to allow the sound to percolate through their consciousness and the beauty of the words to fill them with awe." The purpose was "not intellectual conviction, but commitment and worship."

In China and India, sacred insight and rituals were memorized by reciting them over and over, only later turned into texts, which were altered and replaced as one great teacher after another developed further understanding of a person’s relationship to the divine and to one another.