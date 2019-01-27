Iowans think of their state government as pretty clean. And for the most part, they’re right.
We don’t have the bribery scandals like some other states. Our elections are fairly low-cost, and voting is basically fraud-free. (No jokes about the dead voting here.) We also have a method of drawing political boundaries that is a model for the rest of the nation.
Another contributor to our clean reputation is the way we pick judges. Iowa goes by what's called a merit selection system. A Judicial Nominating Commission forwards a list of nominees to the governor, who then makes an appointment.
The state nominating commission that vets applicants for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals is made up of eight non-lawyer members appointed by the governor, another eight lawyers who are selected by other lawyers across the state and a senior member of the court.
As the Judicial Branch notes on its website: "Merit selection is designed to emphasize the professional qualifications of applicants for judicial appointment and minimize partisan politics."
There are no messy Senate confirmation fights like you see at the federal level and for the 50-plus years it’s been put in place, the system has seen few substantive challenges. Which makes us wonder why Republicans in Des Moines are thinking of changing it.
Well, OK, we’re not actually wondering. It seems pretty clear: They want to tilt the system so that it reflects their political leanings.
Some Republicans don’t like certain Supreme Court rulings — most notably decisions related to abortion rights. Then, of course, there’s the unanimous decision of the state Supreme Court in 2009 legalizing same-sex marriage.
People on the right were so outraged by the marriage decision that in 2010, they mounted a campaign to boot three of the justices off the bench. And with a wave of Republican turnout in the first midterm after Barack Obama became president, a bunch of out-of-state money and opponents who were caught flat-footed, they were successful.
Still, that wasn’t enough. Now legislative Republicans are targeting the merit selection system, claiming it puts too much power in the hands of the state's legal profession — and that ordinary Iowans don't have enough say.
Don't buy it.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver talked about the desire to change the system not long ago.
"There are several people in our caucus that have made this a priority and have looked at our system," Whitver said. "Frankly, over 20 years-plus there have been a lot of decisions that legislators feel conflicted with what they wanted to do, or their intent. This is a long-term issue that several in our caucus want to start looking at."
Exactly.
It would take a constitutional amendment to get rid of the judicial nominating commission, but an easier way to change it would be to pass legislation to alter the panel's makeup. The talk has been to give more power to the governor.
In other words, the ideas here is to subject the appointment of judges and justices to an even more politicized process. A process that Republicans now control.
Think that won’t be the case? Look at the people Gov. Kim Reynolds and her predecessor, Terry Branstad, picked for the state nominating commission, as well as those for the state’s various judicial districts.
They were nearly all Republicans. In fact, we couldn’t find a single Democrat.
We recall that their predecessors, Chet Culver and Tom Vilsack, also favored their party in picking people for the nominating panels. That seems to be a natural political instinct, regardless of party. But, we ask, why subject the appointment of judges to even more politics?
It seems unlikely to us that lawmakers unhappy with decisions that didn’t go their way are going to set up a system that doesn’t tilt their direction. All of which would just undermine confidence in the judiciary. We have enough of that going on at the federal level, and we don’t need it here in Iowa.
Over the past two years, Republicans with control of all the lawmaking levers of government in Des Moines have made major changes to statutes pertaining to collective bargaining, gun rights, abortion, voting and a raft of others.
Some on the left are worried that, if the party in power is now going to try to change how justices and judges are appointed — in other words, alter the basic architecture of state government — then it wouldn’t be too big a leap to change the way legislative and congressional boundaries are drawn.
Yes, the system we mentioned earlier that is a national model.
Republicans say that this concern is just scare-mongering. But is it?
It’s one thing when legislators use their power to change laws. But when they start messing with a basic institutional check on that power — the courts — then Iowans have a right to ask, "to what end?" And, "what’s next?"
