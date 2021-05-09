Editorial: 2nd District issues remain

A month ago, Rita Hart dropped her challenge in Iowa’s historically close 2nd District congressional race.
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meek’s 6-vote victory, and Hart’s challenge, threw into doubt for weeks who would represent the 2nd District, which includes the Quad-Cities.
This was no small matter for those of us who live in this district. Not knowing who would be our representative on issues that bear heavily on the well-being of our nation was disconcerting, to say the least. That was especially true when our government was facing unprecedented challenges.
We hope that such uncertainty never rears its head again. But while the question of representation through 2022 has been resolved, and Miller-Meeks doesn’t have to worry about Hart’s challenge any longer, the uncertainty that was spawned by the close race remains — and they are problems that only the Iowa Legislature can resolve.
Lawmakers told us during the session they weren’t going to tackle the issues while Hart’s case was being heard in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, it has been more than a month since the Clinton County Democrat dropped her appeal, and it seems clear that in the waning days of this legislative session nothing is going to be done. That’s disappointing, especially since lawmakers wasted no time earlier in the session tackling election-related issues that weren’t much of a real concern, anyway.
Still, that doesn't mean that time has expired to fix these issues, and some lawmakers have indicated they do intend to give this some attention. There still is another legislative session coming before the 2022 election, and the time between sessions could be used to thoroughly examine the issues brought up by the close race, and to fashion solutions.
Hart, when she left the race, said she was "saddened that some Iowans’ votes won’t count through no fault of their own." Her campaign had said 22 people who voted legitimately didn’t have their votes tallied.
That wasn’t enough for us to support her going directly to the U.S. House to challenge the result — mostly, we had doubts that the House, controlled by one party, in this case the Democrats, could be a neutral arbiter, even though the Constitution gives it that power. Still, that doesn’t mean these voters don't have real concerns, and that they shouldn't be dealt with.
Lawmakers need to be concerned for these voters, too, because who knows who they might be in future elections. This time, they were Democrats. The next time?
This isn’t the only issue, obviously. During the recount, different recount boards deployed varying procedures to do their work, something that raised well-founded questions of fairness and equity. It seems to us that legislators, who have been eager to establish uniformity in the application of election law in other areas, would want to address this issue, too. In Scott County, we saw officials used both a machine- and hand-recount, a decision that drew complaints, and that varied from the way other counties conducted their review. This is one of the areas that needs examining.
Then there was the fairly short time-span between when the recounts were finished and the deadline for the court system to handle any appeal. Hart cited the relatively short time period as the reason she went directly to the U.S. House. That decision provided Republicans with fodder to criticize her, but it seems to us that only providing a handful of days to mount an appeal, given the complex set of circumstances, isn't sufficient.
So, yes, there is room here for the state legislature to weigh in. It is unfortunate this hasn’t been a higher priority earlier. But come the 2022 session, resolving these issues should be a top priority when lawmakers return to Des Moines.