Editorial: 2nd District issues remain

Still, that doesn't mean that time has expired to fix these issues, and some lawmakers have indicated they do intend to give this some attention. There still is another legislative session coming before the 2022 election, and the time between sessions could be used to thoroughly examine the issues brought up by the close race, and to fashion solutions.

Hart, when she left the race, said she was "saddened that some Iowans’ votes won’t count through no fault of their own." Her campaign had said 22 people who voted legitimately didn’t have their votes tallied.

That wasn’t enough for us to support her going directly to the U.S. House to challenge the result — mostly, we had doubts that the House, controlled by one party, in this case the Democrats, could be a neutral arbiter, even though the Constitution gives it that power. Still, that doesn’t mean these voters don't have real concerns, and that they shouldn't be dealt with.

Lawmakers need to be concerned for these voters, too, because who knows who they might be in future elections. This time, they were Democrats. The next time?