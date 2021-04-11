Editorial: A bad call

State Auditor Rob Sand made it clear last week: The Davenport School Board’s 2019 sale of Lincoln Elementary School to a non-profit was inappropriate, and so were the actions of two board members who had clear conflicts of interest.

Sand issued his report on the matter Wednesday, and while many details were already known, the auditor’s clear judgment on this transaction is worth exploring.

To refresh your recollection, the board voted 4-2, with one abstention, in July 2019 to sell the vacant school building at 318 E. 7th St. to a non-profit entity affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church. The sale was for $30,000, far less than a $290,000 competing offer from developer Dan Dolan.

At the time, there was an outcry over selling for so little money, as well as participation in the decision by board member Linda Hayes, a church employee.

The board defended the sale, saying the non-profit offered needed services to a vulnerable part of the community.

We found some sympathy with that idea but nonetheless opposed the transaction because of the wide gap in the two offers.

Hayes, meanwhile, said she did nothing wrong.