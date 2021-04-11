 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: A bad call
0 comments
topical alert top story

Editorial: A bad call

  • 0
110419-lincoln-02.jpg

The Davenport School Board narrowly approved the sale of former Lincoln Elementary School Property to the nonprofit group Together Making a Better Community for $30,000 in November 2019. A report from the Iowa Office of Auditor of State was released Wednesday regarding the school.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

State Auditor Rob Sand made it clear last week: The Davenport School Board’s 2019 sale of Lincoln Elementary School to a non-profit was inappropriate, and so were the actions of two board members who had clear conflicts of interest.

Sand issued his report on the matter Wednesday, and while many details were already known, the auditor’s clear judgment on this transaction is worth exploring.

To refresh your recollection, the board voted 4-2, with one abstention, in July 2019 to sell the vacant school building at 318 E. 7th St. to a non-profit entity affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church. The sale was for $30,000, far less than a $290,000 competing offer from developer Dan Dolan.

At the time, there was an outcry over selling for so little money, as well as participation in the decision by board member Linda Hayes, a church employee.

The board defended the sale, saying the non-profit offered needed services to a vulnerable part of the community.

We found some sympathy with that idea but nonetheless opposed the transaction because of the wide gap in the two offers.

Hayes, meanwhile, said she did nothing wrong.

Sand found otherwise. In his report, he called the sale essentially a "donation" that ran afoul of the state Constitution’s prohibition against using public money or property for private purposes. The consequence, he said, was to cost the public the difference in the two offers, along with the potential of future tax revenue. He also said not only Hayes but former Board President Ralph Johanson should have recused themselves from this matter. Johanson at the time said he, too, had considered making an offer for the building. He didn't do so, but Sand said his interest should have led him to step aside.

Johanson voted for the sale and Hayes abstained, but she did take part in discussions and spoke on behalf of the church's plans, according to a timeline in the audit. She even made the motion to approve the transaction. That neither board member recused themselves is disappointing. This was not a close call, as Sand’s report makes clear.

There has been some turnover on the board since the Lincoln sale, and the existing board has been under state oversight since last year – which was recently extended to November.

In a statement, the district said it is implementing the auditor’s recommendations. That’s a good thing. We hope the board continues to make progress. We also have nothing but good wishes for Third Missionary Baptist Church. However, Sand’s report is a reminder that, no matter the motives, the school board’s decision was a bad one. It cost the public money and the board no small measure of credibility.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
2

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Making the cut
Editorials

Editorial: Making the cut

  • Updated

The Iowa Legislature is heading into the home stretch. Last week, the second funnel deadline passed, and a number of bills that hadn’t made su…

Editorial: A bad step
Editorials

Editorial: A bad step

When Rita Hart announced she was going to appeal her historic 6-vote loss to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to the U.S. House of Representative…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News