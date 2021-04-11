Editorial: A bad call

State Auditor Rob Sand made it clear last week: The Davenport School Board’s 2019 sale of Lincoln Elementary School to a non-profit was inappropriate, and so were the actions of two board members who had clear conflicts of interest.
Sand issued his report on the matter Wednesday, and while many details were already known, the auditor’s clear judgment on this transaction is worth exploring.
To refresh your recollection, the board voted 4-2, with one abstention, in July 2019 to sell the vacant school building at 318 E. 7th St. to a non-profit entity affiliated with Third Missionary Baptist Church. The sale was for $30,000, far less than a $290,000 competing offer from developer Dan Dolan.
At the time, there was an outcry over selling for so little money, as well as participation in the decision by board member Linda Hayes, a church employee.
The board defended the sale, saying the non-profit offered needed services to a vulnerable part of the community.
We found some sympathy with that idea but nonetheless opposed the transaction because of the wide gap in the two offers.
Hayes, meanwhile, said she did nothing wrong.
Sand found otherwise. In his report, he called the sale essentially a "donation" that ran afoul of the state Constitution’s prohibition against using public money or property for private purposes. The consequence, he said, was to cost the public the difference in the two offers, along with the potential of future tax revenue. He also said not only Hayes but former Board President Ralph Johanson should have recused themselves from this matter. Johanson at the time said he, too, had considered making an offer for the building. He didn't do so, but Sand said his interest should have led him to step aside.
Johanson voted for the sale and Hayes abstained, but she did take part in discussions and spoke on behalf of the church's plans, according to a timeline in the audit. She even made the motion to approve the transaction. That neither board member recused themselves is disappointing. This was not a close call, as Sand’s report makes clear.
There has been some turnover on the board since the Lincoln sale, and the existing board has been under state oversight since last year – which was recently extended to November.
In a statement, the district said it is implementing the auditor’s recommendations. That’s a good thing. We hope the board continues to make progress. We also have nothing but good wishes for Third Missionary Baptist Church. However, Sand’s report is a reminder that, no matter the motives, the school board’s decision was a bad one. It cost the public money and the board no small measure of credibility.