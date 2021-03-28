Editorial: A bad step

When Rita Hart announced she was going to appeal her historic 6-vote loss to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to the U.S. House of Representatives, we objected.
Even though we endorsed Hart, it was our belief that Iowa elections ought to be settled in Iowa, not by politically-conflicted bodies far away from Iowans and their interests. But instead of going to the state Supreme Court to air her election challenge, Hart went directly to the House, which is controlled by her own party.
The Constitution clearly gives the House the right to seat its own members, but commonsense, our history and our values demand that the people decide.
We know Rita Hart, and we believe her pursuit is to get an accurate count. We also are sure Miller-Meeks believes she fairly won this election and is rightly the 2nd District representative.
However, as public pressure has mounted the past couple weeks, we are not so certain about the motives of others. A lot of Republicans who know little of Iowa’s 2nd District, and who stood by when Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election that wasn't nearly as close as this contest, are now outraged.
At the same time, there are Democrats who are only interested in padding their slim majority.
What was a contest over the rights of eastern Iowans is now fodder for the national political debate. It's doubtful the interests of 2nd District voters are paramount in that fight.
Over the last week there also were new documents filed by the two sides with the House Administration Committee. And recently, the committee postponed a decision on Miller-Meeks' request that the case be dismissed for bypassing the state's court system. The Republican's campaign cited House precedent. Hart's campaign, which says there wasn't the time to go to the courts, responded. But rather than settle this dispute, the committee voted along partisan lines to postpone it and move to the merits.
That's backwards. Why proceed if Hart's appeal is improper in the first place?
We also note that, early on, there was discussion about a full recount by the non-partisan Government Accountability Office that raised the possibility of a neutral arbiter playing a role in settling this. But we have heard precious little about that lately.
Instead, the focus has been on the 22 ballots Hart's campaign says were not counted.
We believe properly cast votes should be counted, but we are concerned about who does the counting, and under what terms. And are these the only ballots at issue?
Our concerns about the path Hart has taken remains. A decision by the Democratically-controlled House to overturn state certification and hand the seat to Hart, a fellow Democrat, is a dangerous step and would undermine confidence here that the will of the people was done. Nothing we've heard so far has changed our view.