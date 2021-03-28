Editorial: A bad step

When Rita Hart announced she was going to appeal her historic 6-vote loss to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to the U.S. House of Representatives, we objected.

Even though we endorsed Hart, it was our belief that Iowa elections ought to be settled in Iowa, not by politically-conflicted bodies far away from Iowans and their interests. But instead of going to the state Supreme Court to air her election challenge, Hart went directly to the House, which is controlled by her own party.

The Constitution clearly gives the House the right to seat its own members, but commonsense, our history and our values demand that the people decide.

We know Rita Hart, and we believe her pursuit is to get an accurate count. We also are sure Miller-Meeks believes she fairly won this election and is rightly the 2nd District representative.

However, as public pressure has mounted the past couple weeks, we are not so certain about the motives of others. A lot of Republicans who know little of Iowa’s 2nd District, and who stood by when Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election that wasn't nearly as close as this contest, are now outraged.

At the same time, there are Democrats who are only interested in padding their slim majority.