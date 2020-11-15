Editorial: A big day in the Quad-Cities

We understand that. For those who have watched this process inch forward, the new bridge was only something we imagined would occur some day.

Other than Bulat, there aren't many who were centrally involved with the I-74 project who still are in the picture today. The only other we can think of is Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn.

While saying he's thrilled at the new opening, Ploehn told us the other day he's waiting to celebrate when the entire structure is open for business.

We get that. To some, this project won't even be done until the old bridge is gone. Still, for us and for many others, there was much to celebrate with Friday's opening.

In the coming weeks, this new bridge will allow two-way traffic from Iowa and Illinois, a step that will accommodate construction of the new Illinois-bound span. As of Friday, though, it was only Iowa-bound traffic that could go on the newly opened bridge.

That wasn't going to prove much of a hurdle for Bulat, though. An Iowa resident who works in Illinois, she said she planned to take a "long drive" around the Quad-Cities in order to be able to use the new bridge on the first day that it was open.

We imagine there are a few others who took a long drive Friday to do the same thing. We've waited a long time for this day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0