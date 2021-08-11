Editorial: A bipartisan achievement

This bill is much smaller than Biden initially proposed, and it doesn't include the tax increases he initially wanted. Much of it is paid for by repurposing COVID-19 funding. Unfortunately, it also will add $256 billion to the debt over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office. That is disappointing, but we believe these investments in America's infrastructure will achieve a long-term good.

As Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., pointed out, this bill will invest billions in clean water, including $15 billion for lead water line replacement, as well as $5 billion for small and disadvantaged communities to deal with lesser known contaminants, such as PFAS. This help is especially needed in Illinois, a state with more lead water lines than any other.

As we pointed out a couple weeks ago, this plan also raises the possibility that long-delayed investments in our lock and dam system might move forward.

The infrastructure plan now goes to the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Democrats, and where one might think, it would be assured of passage. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats are demanding the Senate pass a $3.5 trillion social spending package before it will act on the infrastructure bill.