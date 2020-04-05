Editorial: A clear win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Finally, a dose of sanity in the Davenport Civil Rights Commission fiasco.

Scott County District Judge Henry Latham last week ordered that four former members of the commission – Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson – stop acting like they still hold office.

The ruling was a temporary injunction, but the judge made it pretty clear the city will probably win the argument in the underlying case over who rightfully sits on the commission. In February, the city filed a petition for a declaratory judgment on the matter.

The court's decision should come as no surprise to anybody who’s paid attention to this matter. The basic facts are these: A set of commissioners saw their terms expire. Former Mayor Frank Klipsch legally appointed replacements. The city council legally confirmed the appointments. The former commissioners refused to leave.

They showed up at meetings and tried to act like commissioners. They even, comically, passed a measure saying their replacements were the interlopers.