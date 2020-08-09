Editorial: A historic day

Iowa has finally rid itself of its shameful standing as the only state in the nation to automatically ban people with felony convictions from voting.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, as promised, signed an executive order accomplishing this task on Wednesday.

The move will open the voting booth to up to 60,000 Iowans, particularly those who are Black and Latino, who have not been able to fully participate in public life, or reintegrate into society, because of this inexcusable ban.

No more. The governor, surrounded by people who have spent years fighting this battle, signed the order, reversing the action taken by her predecessor, Terry Branstad, in 2011. It was Branstad who reversed Tom Vilsack's order in 2005 that allowed people with felony convictions to vote.

"It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption and proving to themselves and maybe to others that their crimes or their convictions do not define them," Reynolds said Wednesday.

Not all are included in this order. The ban still applies to people who have committed crimes like murder and manslaughter. It also requires the completion of prison, probation, parole or special sentences. Notably, though, this order does not require that people repay financial restitution before they can vote.