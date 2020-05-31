Editorial: A lack of confidence

The Davenport School District has struggled for years with how it disciplines minority students.
Two years ago, the state cited the district's special education program in several areas, including disproportionately high rates of discipline of students of color. Unfortunately, recent flaws in counting the number of disciplinary actions taken throughout the district have raised questions about the extent to which Davenport is addressing these problems.
As Megan Valley reported in these pages last week, a data reporting problem sent the district's classroom removal numbers for the 2018-19 school year soaring. The number of removals were up 485% over the previous year, an increase so steep that Davenport accounted for a full 28% of the removals in the entire state.
The problem is largely with how the district reported what are called in-school suspensions. Counted the right way, a suspension is recorded when an administrative action is taken by a principal or superintendent against a student.
Unfortunately, the district went overboard and counted as suspensions simple things like time outs and brief removals from class.
To make matters worse, the error wasn't caught for several months, even though the Iowa Department of Education has been keeping a close eye on the district.
When asked about the matter, an official with the department said they’ll be looking at the data more regularly now. However, it could be next spring before there’s a more complete picture. By then, it will have been three years since the district was cited.
School board members, including those who have presided over these failures, are upset. Dan Gosa, vice chair of the board, said, "we talk about (disproportionality), but all we do is talk about it."
The state and district have been working diligently to get at the root of the problem. There has been special training for educators, and there seems to have been a real commitment by many in the district to fix this. But without accurate data on overall disciplinary actions, it's impossible for us, or the public, to judge whether progress is being made.
This is a frustrating development, particularly given the increased focus the district and the state have placed in this area. Davenport students, and the people who pay taxes to the district, need to know the situation is improving. A key to that is getting the data right.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!