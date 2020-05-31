Editorial: A lack of confidence

When asked about the matter, an official with the department said they’ll be looking at the data more regularly now. However, it could be next spring before there’s a more complete picture. By then, it will have been three years since the district was cited.

School board members, including those who have presided over these failures, are upset. Dan Gosa, vice chair of the board, said, "we talk about (disproportionality), but all we do is talk about it."

The state and district have been working diligently to get at the root of the problem. There has been special training for educators, and there seems to have been a real commitment by many in the district to fix this. But without accurate data on overall disciplinary actions, it's impossible for us, or the public, to judge whether progress is being made.

This is a frustrating development, particularly given the increased focus the district and the state have placed in this area. Davenport students, and the people who pay taxes to the district, need to know the situation is improving. A key to that is getting the data right.

