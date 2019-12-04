Editorial: A lingering trade war

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the election approaching, several analysts have said, such a deal could help Trump politically. It also would likely settle markets. However, it’s anybody’s guess whether it will materialize. Meanwhile, lest we dismiss the president's comments Tuesday as bluster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross reinforced them, saying that waiting until after the election next year could give the White House more leverage against China.

There may be something to that, but we wonder whether China will be willing to make major changes to its economic system no matter what the date is on the American political calendar. And what happens in the meantime?

We doubt that workers at the sharp edge of this trade war will be so sanguine about another year of uncertainty — farmers making planting decisions and factory workers wondering whether the next cost-cutting moves will usher them out the door.

A few weeks ago, a Reuters news article highlighted these anxieties, quoting an East Moline worker at a Deere plant. Devin Spencer, a 29-year-old welder with a family, said he had been relegated to a job with less pay, and where he works, there is anxiety and fear about the future.