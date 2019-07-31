Today, the United Way of the Quad-Cities is formally launching an exciting new initiative, the African American Leadership Society, a donor network aimed at strengthening our diverse community.
We have long believed that the Quad-Cities succeeds when we all succeed.
Unfortunately, too many people of color here are being left behind. That is especially true in the African-American community, where, according to data compiled by the United Way, more than half (56 percent) of pre-school children are living in poverty compared with 15 percent of white children; where 43 percent of African-American kids are reading proficiently at the end of third grade. Among white kids, that figure is 74 percent.
Meanwhile, African-American families are four times as likely to be living in poverty. Their incomes also are far lower than white households.
For kids growing up, these are significant obstacles.
"Sometimes we wonder why people don’t have the hopes that we had hoped they would have, or the dreams that so many of us have. It’s because the ceiling over their head is so low," Rev. Dwight Ford, senior pastor at Grace City Church in Rock Island and a leader in this effort, told us.
Many of these challenges have existed for years, and we know there are a range of efforts that have – and are – taking place in the Quad-Cities to close these gaps.
The African-American Leadership Society offers a new dimension.
Leaders of the United Way and the leadership society who visited with this editorial board laid out a vision that was aspirational, that aimed to build a ladder of opportunity over the long term so each and every person in this community could climb to success. But they also have set more modest, short-term goals. Within 100 days, the society hopes to recruit 100 new volunteers, 100 African-American male mentors and 100 investors who are willing to contribute financially to change.
The Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation will match some of the donations.
Tracy White, who is the manager of the society, told us the effort will be homing in initially on third-grade reading levels and high school graduation rates. Only 83 percent of African-American students are graduating high school.
Officials with the society say they will seek to partner with existing organizations who are doing this kind of work, adding value to their efforts. In some cases, the society could help by providing volunteers or mentors; in others, greater funding might help.
In our conversations with the leaders of this society, we saw a commitment to a long-term vision with a clear-headed approach that fits in with the United Way's overall goals of helping children succeed, fostering widespread economic opportunity and encouraging a region that is healthy and strong.
We commend the leaders of this effort; they are stepping forward to deal with issues that, to some, may seem intractable. Instead, the United Way and the leaders of the new African American Leadership Society appeared to us to be confident and committed to the ideal that, in the Quad-Cities, true achievement is widely shared.
We encourage the people of the Quad-Cities to get on board with this effort. Maybe your way of getting involved is by becoming a volunteer or a mentor. Maybe it's by writing a check.
Whatever way you choose, we hope you join us in wishing this initiative every bit of success.
