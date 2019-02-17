Anybody who’s been around Davenport City Hall for a while knows that it’s not unusual for there to be controversy involving the city’s Civil Rights Commission.
Over the past few decades, it's happened a number of times.
But what happened last week was sure a head-turner.
Lee Gaston, who was appointed to the commission by Mayor Frank Klipsch and confirmed by the city council along with two others last December, showed up to a meeting and was asked not to take his place at the table with other commissioners. He was asked, instead, to take a seat in the audience.
He complied while the commission proceeded with a meeting that included two members — Susan Greenwalt and Helen Roberson — whose terms expired last November.
Clyde Mayfield, a commissioner whose term also expired last November, did not attend.
Even for Davenport City Hall, this was unusual.
More so was the resolution the commission approved the week before saying that Greenwalt, Roberson and Mayfield are "duly acting commissioners" and had not vacated their posts nor had they been "removed for cause" by the mayor. As a result, the commissioners said, Gaston, Randy Moore and Patricia Hardaway, had all been illegally appointed and were not, in fact, commissioners.
The decision was unanimous, according to meeting minutes.
All of this, as you might expect, has caused some problems at City Hall. At last week's meeting, an assistant city attorney handed a letter to the current commissioners — not those whose terms had expired — informing them they needed to preserve certain records while the city contemplates its legal options.
Whatever those options turn out to be, we believe it should end up with Gaston, Moore and Hardaway being seated on the city's civil rights commission. There is no reason they ought to be refused a seat at the table.
The city code as it pertains to the civil rights commission reads: "The mayor shall appoint the members of the commission, who must reside in Davenport. All appointments shall be confirmed by the city council. The term of appointment shall begin on December 1st and end two years later on November 30th. The mayor shall fill any vacancy on the commission, occurring for a reason other than the expiration of a term of appointment, by appointing an eligible individual to fill the remainder of the vacated term.”
The mayor’s appointment powers seem pretty clear to us in this passage. But Commission Director Latrice Lacey told us last week that "the mayor can only appoint in the instance of a vacancy, and a vacancy is not created by the expiration of a term."
The expiration of a term doesn't constitute a vacancy? That seems like a stretch. If that were the case, why even have terms? Why not let commissioners just choose to serve as long as they see fit?
Lacey's interpretation seems to turn on the last sentence in the code section quoted above, which refers to vacancies. The sentence does raise a question with us -- we're not sure why it doesn't mention council ratification in filling the remainder of an unexpired term -- but we don't see how any of this can be interpreted to diminish the mayor and council's powers to appoint a replacement at the expiration of a commissioner's term.
Lacey also has made references to parts of the state code, which don't look relevant to us.
All of this comes after a council proposal surfaced last summer to shift powers away from the commission and to a three-person governing board composed of aldermen.
After a public outcry, the city council shelved the idea.
We think it was good that aldermen backed away. The ordinance would likely have eroded the commission's independence, it faced a certain legal challenge and, politically, it just didn't seem to have enough support behind it.
Having said that, the mayor and council are on solid ground in this instance.
The people elect the city council and mayor to do their business, and that includes appointing members of boards and commissions. Those commissioners do have some measure of authority, but their appointments aren't for life — and their service doesn't solely end when commissioners are tired of serving or are removed for some "cause."
They have defined terms. When those terms expire, the opportunity for others to serve opens up. And those replacements are chosen by our elected leaders.
What goes without saying is this dispute is not advancing the cause of civil rights.
We feel for the people who have filed complaints of discrimination, and those who are respondents, and who now must wonder whether their cases will be handled in a proper manner and even whether their resolutions could be tainted.
We’re not sure whether this will end up in court. We hope not. That would only prolong the uncertainty. What we do hope is that, in the interests of civil rights and orderly government, this matter is resolved quickly and the members of the commission approved by the mayor and city council on Dec. 12 are promptly seated.
