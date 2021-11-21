Editorial: A rare win for all of us

That would help farmers in both states, not to mention create jobs. Which is another selling point for this legislation — what it will do for our economy.

We noticed last week that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touted the infrastructure package for its promise to advance passenger rail, too, including in the Quad-Cities.

It’s always good to see the governor look our way, and we’re happy that passenger rail in this area still is on his radar. But we also are mindful that the Chicago-to-Moline connection has been around for a long time. Nearly $180 million in federal money has been sitting in the bank for more than 10 years, just waiting to be spent. So as we celebrate these historic new investments in infrastructure in Illinois, might it be too much to ask that this rail link get fast-tracked?

A few weeks ago, state Deputy Secretary of Transportation Doug House said the connection is still "several years out." That’s hardly encouraging.