Editorial: A regional concern

This is not just a concern for Thomson, but the entire Quad-City region. Workers at the prison live all over the area, including Clinton County, one of the 77 counties in Iowa where coronavirus-related restrictions are now being relaxed.

As of last Thursday, 1,692 inmates in the federal prison system had tested positive for COVID-19, and 33 have died, according to the bureau. The agency says that 349 staff in the system have tested positive. About 70% of the cases, according to USA Today, are concentrated at facilities in North Carolina, Texas and California. But there also is an outbreak at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, which has already transferred some inmates to Thomson. And a Wall Street Journal article last week said that more than two-thirds of the inmates who have been tested for COVID-19 have been confirmed to have the disease, "suggesting the outbreak behind bars may be more widespread than previously known."

The Bureau of Prisons did not say when the prisoners might be sent to these quarantine sites. But in addition to the coronavirus risk, this will also add to the prison’s workload — and already the union says the prison is woefully understaffed.