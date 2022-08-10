Editorial: A runaway train

A federal environmental report released Friday shows that Scott County would be the most affected county on the route of a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern, a deal which would triple train traffic along the Quad-City riverfront.

After months of negotiations, the City of Davenport today will likely vote to accept $10 million from the railroads in exchange for an agreement not to oppose the $31 billion merger with federal regulators. Unfortunately, it’s probably the best deal the city could get.

Still, it’s a shame local governments have made almost no effort to inform the public about the impact. No public hearings have been held. No press releases issued. Hardly a word from City Halls since the merger came to the forefront in December. Other than burying the merger business on City Council agendas, Davenport and Bettendorf have made almost no effort to gather your input.

Stakeholders along the tracks in Davenport have told us that no one from the city consulted them, either, and they’ve not seen a plan for how the city will spend the $10 million.

That’s hardly a standard for transparency or good government.

The railroads haven’t made gathering public input any easier. It gave Davenport just 10 days to approve the proposed agreement, hardly enough time for the public to review the deal, let alone comment.

There is one last chance to have your say. Davenport is among just four cities slated for public hearings about the merger on September 13 hosted by the federal Surface Transportation Board.

Why has it been so difficult to gather public input about the railroad merger?

Perhaps because the railroads have been, well, railroading towns along the route over the past few months. The railroads pay only a fraction of the cost of what it will take towns to mitigate such a huge increase in traffic — in the Quad-Cities, traffic is expected to increase from eight trains a day to 22. Most towns capitulate, because if they don’t take the railroads’ deal, there’s a chance they’d get nothing.

In Bettendorf, where officials also opted not to have public hearings, the city estimated it might take $35 million to mitigate noise and traffic from the new trains. In the end, it settled with the railroads for a paltry $3 million.

In Davenport, $10 million is a pittance compared to what it will actually cost to upgrade crossings and build quiet zones, areas where trains don’t have to blow their whistles. Will that be enough to ensure ambulances can get to the riverfront? What about choking off a riverfront where the city has already invested millions in improvements? Does it account for the fact that train traffic is likely to increase from 49 minutes a day to 2.5 hours?

If there is a plan for the $10 million, we’d like to see it.

In the federal report released Friday, regulators said Scott County alone would have 1,016 points along the route that would experience “noise impacts” and other effects from train horns, exhaust, and wheels rolling along steel rails. Those points include homes, schools and churches.

This late in the game, opposing the merger would be tilting at windmills. It’s probably too late to stop, and Davenport will have to acquiesce.

But, at the very least, don’t downplay this issue. We wish the public had been more involved. They deserve to speak their minds, even if their strains are drowned out by train whistles.