Editorial: A sad day for our nation

We know there are large number of Americans who believe Trump when he falsely declares, as he did again on Wednesday, that the election was stolen from him. Still, we do not believe the vast majority of our fellow Americans could in any way support this violence and lawlessness at the heart of our republic.

We believe most Americans are committed to the peaceful transfer of power, even if some are not happy about the outcome.

We hope that what we saw Wednesday was an aberration, but as the president-elect said, "democracy is fragile" and it requires "people of good will" to maintain it.

Our freedoms, as we have seen, are fragile. But we are a people of goodwill. It was just yesterday, on these pages, that we expressed our hope that in the new year people will focus on what unites us rather than on what divides us.

We renew that call now. What we saw yesterday was heart-breaking; it was gut-wrenching to watch. The perpetrators should be brought to justice, and all Americans should dedicate themselves to ensuring that it never happens again.

