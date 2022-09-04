Editorial: A salute to the American worker

The nation celebrates Labor Day each year to honor the American worker.

The holiday has origins in Illinois, where strikes triggered violence against workers. At the time, workers in some states labored an average of 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Children as young as 5 toiled in factories for a fraction of adult wages.

Workplace conditions were horrific, and unsafe working conditions disproportionally affected immigrants.

Workers began to organize, and in 1894 employees of the Pullman Palace Car Co. in Chicago went on strike, crippling train traffic across the country. Federal troops were dispatched to break the strike. Two years later in 1896, the Chicago Haymarket Riot in Chicago resulted in a clash between workers and police. Several people were killed.

Congress responded to the unrest by creating Labor Day, a federal day of rest, and two days into the Pullman strike, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law. It’s still not clear who came up with the idea for the holiday.

Today, after a major blow during the pandemic, the American worker is rebounding. It’s happening here in the Quad-Cities, too.

Total employment for our region is up 4.5% in the past 12 months. Construction jobs are the fastest growing, up almost 15%. Hospitality grew by 12%. Manufacturing is up 7%. Of all the employment sectors, only healthcare and education saw losses in the past year, down 3%, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is good news for the Quad-City worker, who stands to benefit from job gains that signal a turnaround post-pandemic.

Average weekly wages are, not surprisingly, highest in the Quad-City metro, where the average weekly wage in Scott County is $1,146, and $1,617 in Rock Island County.

Last month, the Quad-Cities had 15,400 jobs in manufacturing production, accounting for 9% of local area employment, significantly higher than the 6% share nationally, according to the BLS. Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were stationary engineers and boiler operators and first-line supervisors of production and operating workers, with mean hourly wages of $33.05 and $32.22, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were laundry and dry-cleaning workers ($12.45) and bakers ($13.81).

Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers are employed at 2.9 times the national rate in Davenport, and tool and die makers, at 2.7 times the U.S. average.

We salute those workers and the tens of thousands of others who make up our Quad-City labor force. The region couldn’t function without them. Enjoy the rest on Monday. Tuesday, it’s back to work.