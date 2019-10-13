Mostly lost in the talk of impeachment last week was a pretty important report from the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.
The bipartisan panel, led by Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, made it clear in the second of its two-volume report that the actions of Vladimir Putin and the Russians in the 2016 presidential election were just a warmup.
"Their goal is broader: to sow societal discord and erode public confidence in the machinery of government," Burr said. "By flooding social media with false reports, conspiracy theories, and trolls, and by exploiting existing divisions, Russia is trying to breed distrust of our democratic institutions and our fellow Americans."
Pretty diabolical. And believable.
Americans may be tired of the Russia story, but we believe this report is important.
Most notably, it is bipartisan. When so much of Washington, D.C., and our own country is riven by political division, this report is an example of what can happen when people from both parties identify a threat and decide to deal with it.
Second, the report offers a set of solid recommendations about how to protect our 2020 elections from a repeat. Among the most important is that Congress consider legislation ensuring that Americans know the source of online political advertising, the source of so much misinformation.
Federal law already requires disclosure for the purchases of ads on radio and television. But online advertisements aren't subjected to the same rules.
A bipartisan bill called the Honest Ads Act, introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, would fix this. Unfortunately, the measure has been stalled.
As the Intelligence Committee report reiterated, Russian agents worked overtime to influence Americans over social media in the 2016 election. And they were quite strategic about who their targets were. This report makes clear that black Americans were a particular target of the Russians.
Iowans were targets, too. As we already know from a federal indictment filed last year, Russian operatives bought advertisements on Facebook to try to sow discord among Democrats by alleging that Hillary Clinton committed fraud in the 2016 caucuses.
Given the razor close finish in Iowa between Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and the antagonism between the two camps, this kind of operation was explosive. That it originated with a foreign government trying to disrupt our elections is alarming.
The Senate report also recommends social media companies work harder to share information and that the White House and executive branch do more to warn the American people of these dangers. It also makes a host of other recommendations aimed at ensuring that our voting systems are free from manipulation.
In 2016, we know Russian operatives eyed election web sites in Iowa and Illinois. In Illinois, they were successful at stealing voter data. We should be prepared for them to try such break-ins again.
In fact foreign meddling in elections has now become more commonplace. The Russians have gone beyond just targeting the U.S. to setting their sights on Europe.
The New York Times also reported a week ago that Iranians, with the apparent backing of their government, have begun campaign-related cyberattacks.
Even with all this, many experts believe that Americans still have not quite grasped just how much a threat this is. And our federal elections are only a year away.
We think just as people were encouraged to read the Mueller report, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s two-year investigation is also worth examining as well. We would urge our congressional delegation to do so. But where Mueller and his team have been the target of a long campaign to discredit their work, we think if fair-minded people examine the results of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s inquiry, they will see clear evidence that foreign governments are eager – and already at work – to exploit our political divisions.
Surely, we can all recognize this is a threat we should stand up to.
