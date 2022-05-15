Editorial: A time to heal

The United States will mark a grim milestone this week: 1 million Americans will have died of COVID-19, according to the White House.

That’s a hard number to wrap your head around because it’s so staggering. It’s equivalent to wiping out 10 cities the size of Davenport, or 27 Rock Islands. It’s 24 Molines, 28 Bettendorfs, or 48 East Molines. It’s as if the Quad-Cities were to disappear three times over. Every neighbor, family member, friend and coworker gone.

In the early stages of the pandemic, COVID-19 was killing the equivalent of a 9/11-size terrorist attack every other day, the Washington Post figured. To date, the pandemic has claimed more lives than all the soldiers and civilians killed in the Civil War combined.

However you figure, the coronavirus has become an American tragedy.

"One million COVID deaths, one million empty chairs around the family dinner table, each irreplaceable losses," President Biden said Thursday in a televised statement. "Our heart goes out to all those who are struggling, asking themselves, how do we go on without him, how do we go on without her?"

As America comes out of the pandemic, we’re all left wondering how to heal. That’ll be different for every American.

Genesis Medical Center is offering one modest way. On Wednesday, President and CEO Doug Cropper declared 2022 “a year of healing” at the dedication of one of the hospital system’s “healing walls.”

The walls are an interactive display on which anyone can post a healing message. Healing Walls will be installed at GMC-West Central Park, as well as the Silvis, DeWitt and Aledo medical centers.

Caregivers, patients and their families gathered last week for a dedication ceremony at Genesis East. One of those was nurse Stacy Wille, the supervisor of the Genesis East Campus Intensive Care Unit. She was on the front lines in the Quad-Cities’ fight against COVID-19 and cared for many patients who didn’t make it. The wall, she said, is a chance to remember those folks while delivering a hopeful message to those still healing.

"This Healing Wall is a positive thing," Wille told reporter Tom Loewy. "You constantly have to try to move on, but at the same time you try not to forget all the challenges. And all the people. We saw people on the worst days of their lives come to us. The good memories are the ones of the people who got to leave here."

Cropper, the Genesis CEO, recounted the height of the pandemic, when local ICUs were full and caregivers worked to the bone.

“In addition, the pandemic triggered economic turmoil, brought to light health disparities in our communities, and drove civil unrest and political division,” he said. “So this Healing Wall serves as a physical presence. It is an uplifting focal point to chronicle the very personal and unique challenges from which we all must heal, and also serves as a reminder of the many blessings that will sustain us."

We think back to the beginning of the pandemic, when area leaders joined forces in a community-wide effort to combat COVID-19. We believe a similar effort is necessary for us to heal. The Genesis wall should serve as an inspiration for other paths to recovery and healing.

