Editorial: A win and a loss

Forgive us for using a term from a different sport, but Major League Baseball delivered Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois a split decision this week, as it announced its plans to restructure the minor leagues.

We were gratified to see, as expected, that the Quad-Cities River Bandits were included among the 120 teams to be affiliated with Major League clubs beginning next season. The Bandits are now a part of the Kansas City Royals farm system, and the Midwest League, which will be downsized from 16 teams to 12 teams, will move from being a low-A league to being a Class A-Advanced league.

That’s good news for all of us in the Quad-Cities who love to go to Modern Woodmen Park and take in a game. And like many aspects of our lives, once the danger from this pandemic is past, we will be among the first to line up for a ticket next season.

A lot of credit for this goes to the ownership of the team. Dave Heller, the owner of the Bandits, is excited about the team's affiliation with the Royals, and we are too. Heller also gives credit to a range of politicians at the federal and local level, and we are grateful for their advocacy on our behalf.