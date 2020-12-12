Editorial: A win and a loss

Forgive us for using a term from a different sport, but Major League Baseball delivered Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois a split decision this week, as it announced its plans to restructure the minor leagues.
We were gratified to see, as expected, that the Quad-Cities River Bandits were included among the 120 teams to be affiliated with Major League clubs beginning next season. The Bandits are now a part of the Kansas City Royals farm system, and the Midwest League, which will be downsized from 16 teams to 12 teams, will move from being a low-A league to being a Class A-Advanced league.
That’s good news for all of us in the Quad-Cities who love to go to Modern Woodmen Park and take in a game. And like many aspects of our lives, once the danger from this pandemic is past, we will be among the first to line up for a ticket next season.
A lot of credit for this goes to the ownership of the team. Dave Heller, the owner of the Bandits, is excited about the team's affiliation with the Royals, and we are too. Heller also gives credit to a range of politicians at the federal and local level, and we are grateful for their advocacy on our behalf.
It also seems to be a harbinger of stability that player development licenses will be for longer periods of time, perhaps as long as a decade. Currently, they're for two or four years. These are positive developments for those of us who love baseball in our community and see it as a key part of our ability to attract others.
Unfortunately the news wasn’t so good for our neighbors in Clinton and Burlington.
The LumberKings and Bees were left off Major League Baseball’s preferred list. In total, the number of communities offering teams affiliated with the Major Leagues dwindled by 40.
The people running the clubs in Burlington and Clinton vowed to continue offering professional baseball in their communities, even as they acknowledged disappointment in the decision.
We understand the feeling, and we share it. Every baseball town in this country has known for months a consolidation was in the offing, but that still doesn’t make it any easier for those left off the list. It is a bitter pill to swallow, and a lot of fans in these places, many of which already are struggling, will remember it was Major League Baseball that forced that pill down their throats.
If baseball survives on the loyalty of its fans, there were lots of them who were rewarded this week with what amounts to a bean ball.
Still, these organizations made clear they’re going to dust themselves off and move on.
In Burlington, it will be the end of a 58-year run with the Midwest League, according to the The Hawkeye in Burlington, which noted that Kim Parker, the team's general manager, nonetheless vowed to continue offering baseball there. "We need the community's support now more than ever," she said.
In Clinton, Ted Tornow, general manager of the LumberKings, said, "We know what this team means to this community. And we look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021."
Clinton has been part of the Midwest League since its founding in the mid-1950s, and continuing without it will be a bit like missing a family member.
We’re eager for baseball to resume in 2021. We look forward to seeing the River Bandits take the field. There’s nothing like seeing a game at Modern Woodmen Park.
That said, we’ll also be rooting for our neighbors next year as they seek new ways to offer their fans the great American game of baseball.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!