Editorial: Absentee figures are historic

The Secretary of State's office recently sent the forms to every registered voter in Iowa, which was a smart move and one that is clearly a major factor in the increased number of requests. There are competitive U.S. House and Senate races, too, but they have mostly flown under the radar. The real lesson in this is that Iowans aren’t willing to risk their health to vote in person — not when a reliable alternative is readily available. And they clearly see voting by mail as a reliable alternative.

More Democrats are making absentee requests than Republicans but the GOP, too, is breaking records. More than 157,000 Republicans have asked for an absentee ballot, which is 10 times the number it was for the entire primary election two years ago. Clearly, Republicans also are more comfortable voting by mail than in person at this time.

There’s a lesson in this for policymakers. Iowans want to be safe. They don’t want to risk getting sick by standing in line at a polling place. That sentiment also was made clear by what happened in Illinois, where turnout in the March primary was down significantly as the coronavirus threat was in its early stages and voters were scared go to the polls.

With a later primary, Iowa voters have had more time to access an alternative – and they clearly are eager to take it.