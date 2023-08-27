A three-part series by the Quad-City Times shows recent changes to Iowa’s open enrollment policy has accelerated the movement of students in the Quad-Cities.

The policy allows parents in Iowa to send their kids to any public school in Iowa, giving parents more options for educating their students.

Our series focused on Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts.

Last school year, 1,591 students across those districts left their home schools to go elsewhere. Davenport district residents accounted for about half that total. Davenport’s net loss was 790 students in 2022-23. Contrast that to Bettendorf schools, which gained 362 students last year, and had to turn students away. Pleasant Valley, while showing a modest gain of 8 students, also turned students away. North Scott gained 216 students.

We can see where students are leaving and where they’re landing. Davenport has closed some schools (not necessarily because of open enrollment policies) and Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley don’t appear to have space or staff to handle more students. But all the school districts are adapting and trying to meet the change with facilities and staff.

Across the four school districts the number of students attending outside their home district grew by 33% over the past five years.

Two recent policy changes helped fuel those increases. In 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removed the ability for school districts to deny open enrollment requests based on voluntary diversity plans. Davenport was among five districts in Iowa who had implemented diversity plans.

The following year, Reynolds eliminated the prior March 1 open enrollment deadline — effectively allowing Iowa families to open enroll their children into any Iowa school district at any time. While that made it easier for parents to make last-minute decisions on where to send their kids, it made it much more difficult for school districts to prepare for those students.

That message became clear as we spoke to the four superintendents. School districts set their staffing levels and financial resources for the new school year well before the previous year ends. The old deadline of March 1 allowed schools to plan for student needs such as classroom aides.

As Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth explains, staffing is determined in March, April and May. Enrollment changes mean not having the appropriate balance of students and teachers across the curriculum.

Joe Stutting, superintendent of North Scott, says having students transfer in the final weeks of the previous year is not good for a student’s academics or the school.

“I think there are a number of scenarios that are unfortunate as a result of not having a deadline and limited ways to deny (open enrollment requests),” Stutting told us.

School administrators agree an open enrollment deadline would be a step toward making schools more effective and efficient, and we agree. We urge Gov. Reynolds to reinstate a deadline for those open enrolling.

We like Pleasant Valley Superintendent Brian Strusz’s suggestion to set a later deadline, perhaps May or June. This will still allow parents time to make important school choice decision, but it will also add some stability for school districts trying to meet the demands of the coming school year.