Editorial: America must take in Afghan refugees — not just Afghans who helped us

Afghan Americans already have strong communities in the U.S. because, tragically, they were displaced from their homeland following the Soviet invasion in 1979, and because this nation embraced them. Thousands established a presence in communities around the country, notably here in Los Angeles, in Fremont (in California’s East Bay), in Chicago and northern Virginia. They have become as integral to American life as the millions who came before them — the Vietnamese, Laotians, Cambodians, Hungarians and Cubans, among the many waves of refugees and immigrants, colonists, slaves and Indigenous people who built, and are building, the nation.

The U.S. cannot resettle every woman in every nation who is denied the right to an education, or every person whose treatment falls short of what can reasonably be deemed acceptable. We went into Afghanistan to remove the Taliban and stayed in the misguided notion that we could bestow on others the freedom and abundance with which we have been blessed. We have learned, and unlearned, and learned again that we cannot save the world with military invasion. The best we can do is to clean up after our failures, and that includes taking in not merely those who helped us — again, that’s the easy part — but those in the most immediate danger in those nations where we failed.