Editorial: An amazing race

Still, this race may not be over yet. Miller-Meeks has been certified the winner, but Hart’s campaign has indicated that it may mount a legal challenge. Most people who have been watching this race believe such a challenge is a forgone conclusion.

In a statement issued after the state certification, Hart’s campaign said: "Under Iowa law, this recount process was designed to count ballots that had already been tallied, meaning that additional legal ballots may have yet to be counted. Over the next few days, we will outline our next steps in this process to ensure that all Iowans’ voices are heard."

What appears most at issue is a discrepancy in Scott County, where there is a 131-vote difference between the number of ballots counted by the three-person recount board and the amount certified by the county board the week after the election.

There may be issues in other counties, too.

The Scott County Board of Supervisors, despite misgivings, certified the recount results on Monday, even with the discrepancy. So did the state executive council.

We understand their decision. As we have seen it explained, the law doesn't really give them a choice.