Editorial: An opportunity to reassess Juvenile Detention Center plans

Supervisors have been planning to tap $7.25 million of their share of the federal funds to help pay for expansion of the Juvenile Detention Center. After closely examining the rules, though, it seems to us they won’t be able to do that.

The preliminary set of rules, while vague, did seem more permissive. But these new rules are stricter. And that seems like a good idea. After all, let’s remember why Congress approved this money in the first place. It was to fight the effects of the pandemic. Which is why these new rules say money spent "to respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic …" And when it comes to spending Covid money on capital expenditures, the rules say, "construction of new congregate facilities … would generally not be a proportional response to mitigate or prevent COVID-19, because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease."