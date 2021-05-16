Editorial: An uncertain future

Legislators also appear ready to walk away from the promise they made to hit certain revenue targets before moving ahead with the later phases of the 2018 income tax cuts.

Then there is the state's chronic under-funding of education.

So, yes, it’s easy to see why local officials might be leery.

The upside is hard to ignore, however. We’re told the additional funds would allow the county and region to provide services it currently lacks. That is no small thing.

Our best guess is this plan will move forward, even though nobody can be certain until a deal is done.

Lawmakers are already into overtime, and if Republicans who control state government want to pass their tax cut legislation (and they do) this compromise may be the only way to get the job done. Which means changes in how mental health services are funded.

We’ve generally liked the idea of local control when it comes to many of these questions, and in the past we advocated allowing county supervisors the ability to levy more property taxes to raise the needed money for mental health services.

Generally, those who hold the purse strings control decision-making, and we place more of our trust in local governments.