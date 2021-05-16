Editorial: An uncertain future

For years, Iowa lawmakers have dickered over how to fund the state’s mental health system. Funded for years by property taxpayers, it now appears the state may be taking over the system.
Senate Republicans and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds are proposing a plan that would shift funding from the property tax rolls to state coffers. The governor has said this change would lead to a more sustainable system, greater equity across the state and better care.
It’s not clear whether the plan, which is part of a larger tax overhaul, will pass muster with House Republicans. There is reluctance in that chamber to take such a step. But local budget and mental health officials tell us this: The new funding proposal would mean more money for the mental health region that includes Scott County.
That’s a good thing. For years, Scott County officials have complained about a lack of funding, and it wasn't all that long ago that it cut funding for programs that helped people with disabilities because of it.
All this as the state was adding more requirements on local regional boards to ramp up services, including for children.
Lori Elam, chief executive of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region, says the new money could pay for additional help for people in need.
"In terms of dollars, this bill is great for us," she says.
Still, there is a catch – and it is the catch that troubles people like Elam.
Us, too.
The move would wholly cede funding control to the state legislature. As it is, the state caps property taxes in this area for mental health funding, which leaves the region short of what it needs. But shifting to state funding would, by and large, cut county boards and regional mental health organizations out of the financial picture. The state would control funding levels.
This is a tough pill to swallow. Even with enhanced funding, the fear is legislators might not continue to fund these services adequately; that someday the state might slash funding if times got tough, or their priorities were to change.
There’s plenty of reason to be nervous.
Iowa lawmakers aren’t shy about walking away from past promises.
Even now, in the very legislation that could change mental health funding, legislators are poised to walk away from their pledge to reimburse local governments for the property tax funds they're losing because of the legislature’s 2013 commercial and industrial property tax cut. The "backfill," as it's called, was aimed at ensuring local governments they wouldn't pay the price for the legislature's actions.
Well, now they will be.
Legislators also appear ready to walk away from the promise they made to hit certain revenue targets before moving ahead with the later phases of the 2018 income tax cuts.
Then there is the state's chronic under-funding of education.
So, yes, it’s easy to see why local officials might be leery.
The upside is hard to ignore, however. We’re told the additional funds would allow the county and region to provide services it currently lacks. That is no small thing.
Our best guess is this plan will move forward, even though nobody can be certain until a deal is done.
Lawmakers are already into overtime, and if Republicans who control state government want to pass their tax cut legislation (and they do) this compromise may be the only way to get the job done. Which means changes in how mental health services are funded.
We’ve generally liked the idea of local control when it comes to many of these questions, and in the past we advocated allowing county supervisors the ability to levy more property taxes to raise the needed money for mental health services.
Generally, those who hold the purse strings control decision-making, and we place more of our trust in local governments.
If the state is to take over, it will be incumbent on those who support a well-funded mental health system to make it clear to lawmakers that, if they want to buy this system, if they want the control that goes along with it, then it is their responsibility to uphold their promises and make it work. That takes money.