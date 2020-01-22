Editorial: An unfair choice

Roughly 40 states around the country suspend driver's licenses for failing to pay parking tickets. Last week, Illinois stopped being one of them.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure that puts a halt to the state suspending licenses for non-moving violations.
In signing the bipartisan bill, the governor said the legislation would help poor families who were sometimes forced to make the unfair choice between paying off parking tickets and buying food or medicine.
About 55,000 people will have their licenses restored, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The new law came after ProPublica Illinois reported in 2018 that the state’s suspension practices had a disproportionate impact on black motorists and that thousands of them were sent into bankruptcy as a result.
It’s not just Illinois that is reconsidering this practice. Other states also are realizing that this is a self-defeating policy. A driver’s license is pivotal to getting and keeping a job. And losing that license, particularly in rural areas, where there is sparse public transportation, can amount to a pink slip. That hardly seems like a good way to get people to pay up.
There are valid reasons to suspend licenses. It makes sense to suspend driving privileges for people who are fined for reckless driving or other moving violations. However, suspending a license for failure to pay court costs and fines related to traffic tickets strikes us being too heavy-handed — and counterproductive. There must be other ways to recover funds.
There is a balance to strike here, and we think that Pritzker and lawmakers in Springfield got it right.
In Iowa, state law requires suspending the license of a person "who, upon conviction of violating a law regulating the operation of a motor vehicle, has failed to pay the criminal fine or penalty, surcharge, or court costs.” That includes non-moving violations, according to an official from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The agency tells us in fiscal year 2019, nearly 70,000 suspensions were issued due to non-payment of fines.
We hope that Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislators in Iowa will take a close look at this situation and take inspiration from what the state of Illinois has done.