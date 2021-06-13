Editorial: An unfair threshold

Last week, Scott County Democrats failed to get enough signatures to force a special election for county auditor. The party said it was able to gather about 6,200 signatures in two weeks.

That was an impressive feat, but it was still far short of the nearly 9,300 necessary to hold an election.

We're sorry the Democrats failed, but we're not surprised. The bar that state law sets for special elections is far too high; it's almost as if it's designed to prevent the people from providing a check on the power of politicians to use their appointment authority to fill vacancies.

Two weeks ago, Republicans on the Scott County Board of Supervisors appointed Kerri Tompkins to replace Roxanna Moritz. Tompkins, a former member of the Davenport City Council, seems like a solid choice to us. We don't know her well, but we want to extend a welcome to her as our new county auditor. We wish her well, too. Those who administer elections have the glare of the political spotlight on them these days, and so we know it won't be easy.

Our preference for a special election isn't partisan, nor is it a reflection on Tompkins' qualifications.