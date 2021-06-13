Editorial: An unfair threshold

Last week, Scott County Democrats failed to get enough signatures to force a special election for county auditor. The party said it was able to gather about 6,200 signatures in two weeks.
That was an impressive feat, but it was still far short of the nearly 9,300 necessary to hold an election.
We're sorry the Democrats failed, but we're not surprised. The bar that state law sets for special elections is far too high; it's almost as if it's designed to prevent the people from providing a check on the power of politicians to use their appointment authority to fill vacancies.
Two weeks ago, Republicans on the Scott County Board of Supervisors appointed Kerri Tompkins to replace Roxanna Moritz. Tompkins, a former member of the Davenport City Council, seems like a solid choice to us. We don't know her well, but we want to extend a welcome to her as our new county auditor. We wish her well, too. Those who administer elections have the glare of the political spotlight on them these days, and so we know it won't be easy.
Our preference for a special election isn't partisan, nor is it a reflection on Tompkins' qualifications.
We tend to think that people holding elected office, as the auditor's post is, should be elected — even when there is a vacancy, except in rare circumstances, such as if a vacancy occurs fairly close to a regularly scheduled election.
In this case, the next election is 17 months away.
Unfortunately, the state requires petitioners for special elections to get the signatures of 10% of the number of people who voted in the previous presidential or gubernatorial election; thus, the nearly 9,300 signature threshold.
We understand why the effort failed. Most county parties are volunteer organizations. They don't have paid staff waiting in the wings for this kind of endeavor. And in this case, the Iowa Legislature's new elections bill made it even harder to reach that threshold. Lawmakers narrowed the time in which signatures could be gathered for such an election.
We can think of no valid reason for this, other than to consolidate the power of the people who make appointments. And make no mistake, both parties have benefited. In 2008, it was Scott County Democrats who filled a vacancy on the Scott County Board. Back then the county GOP tried, and failed, to meet that 10% bar. (This editorial board also objected back then to the failure to hold an election).
In other counties in Iowa, it's Democrats who control the levers. We think voters in those counties ought to have a realistic possibility of calling special elections if their leaders make appointments to fill vacancies.
State lawmakers ought to take a look at this issue.
Republicans who control the Legislature recently left session, saying that they had advanced the cause of individual freedom on a number of fronts. But when it comes to the ability of the electorate to actually elect their chief of elections, lawmakers narrowed that freedom. And by maintaining such a high threshold to enable a special election, which has been in state law for years, the politicians continue to keep the power to themselves, rather than sharing it with you.
We think state legislators in both parties ought to agree to share this power; to ensure that when vacancies occur, it is not impossible for the people of the county to petition so that they may have a voice in the successor. That's what real freedom looks like.