Editorial: At least in Iowa, the courts stood with citizens
Courts in Iowa have had a good summer — that's if the rule of law and accountability are of any concern.
In a pair of recent decisions, judges in Iowa stood with the fundamental rights of the public over the incessant creep of government intrusion and secrecy. In both cases, judges ignored the toxicity of American politics and, instead, committed to constitutional principles that are sorely missing throughout most of government — local, state and federal right now.
If only the same could be same for the rest of the American political landscape.
On Tuesday, a federal judge finally ended an Iowa city's crusade to suppress public records surrounding a police shooting.
The police shooting has devolved into a downright assault on the public's right to know. Burlington and its police department have fought tooth-and-nail to suppress the release of body camera footage and records relating to the 2015 shooting of Autumn Steele. This past week's federal ruling is hugely important since state and federal lawmakers have largely balked when faced with the question of body cameras and open records. Instead, elected officials have allowed freedom of information laws to decay into near irrelevance as technology passes them by.
But U.S. District Court Judge James Gritzner's order, in favor of the Iowa Public Information Council, to release the footage and reports now stands as a litmus test for transparency. The public's right to know supersedes any institutional crusade toward public relations management. And it's a huge step toward realizing the promise of body cameras — made during their initial roll-out — as a tool for accountability and not just a means of gathering evidence.
Gritzner wasn't alone, though. In late June, Iowa's Supreme Court made a bold stand for the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects against illegal search and seizure.
In a unanimous ruling on June 29, Iowa's top justices openly chided the U.S. Supreme Court for its deference to police and tolerance for a near constant onslaught on the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects against illegal search and seizure. It was an important reminder that, while politics infects the highest reaches of American jurisprudence, thanks to the likes of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman and Iowan Chuck Grassley, not all courts are infected by the diseased politics that plagues the country.
The facts of Iowa v. Ingram were pretty straight forward. In October 2015, Bion Ingram was pulled over in Newton because his license plate wasn't illuminated. An officer quickly realized Ingram's registration had expired and pulled him out of the car. Ingram's vehicle was towed and searched, during which a small bag was found containing one gram of meth.
There was no warrant to search Ingram's car. And, according to incredibly lax precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court, police officers enjoy nearly unchecked power to comb through a citizen's belongings during a traffic stop.
Not so, under Iowa's Constitution, determined state Supreme Court Justice Brent Appel, who wrote the unanimous decision and blasted his federal counterparts in the process.
Under federal precedent, Appel wrote, "...law enforcement has virtually unlimited discretion to stop arbitrarily whomever they choose, arrest the driver for a minor offense that might not even be subject to jail penalties, and then obtain a broad inventory search of the vehicle — all without a warrant."
At least in Iowans, due process lives. That's not true everywhere, especially in the post-9/11 United States, where technology and some mythical sense of "security" has placed Fourth Amendment protections under greater assault than any other provision in the Bill of Rights.
Sorry, Second Amendment crowd.
Too often, transparency is seen as a threat by those who benefit most from the status quo. Too often, the rights of citizens are trampled by scare tactics and unsupported assertions. Too often, those with their hands on the levers of power go unchecked.
But in Iowa, those troubling trends were put on pause. And it's all due to a collection of judges who recognized the citizenry's rights are supreme.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
