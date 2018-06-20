Taxpayers bought the bullet that killed Autumn Steele. They paid for the weapon that sent it flying into Steele's body. They paid Burlington Police officer Jesse Hill's salary. They footed the bill for the body camera that captured the entire event on video. And, through bolstered insurance premiums, they'll pay for the $2 million paid to Steele's family.
And yet, due to broken promises and legislative fecklessness, those very same taxpayers will never see the footage of what actually happened outside Steele's home in January 2015.
For three years, the Burlington Police Department fought tooth-and-nail to suppress the release of the footage. The local newspaper, The Hawkeye, and good government groups rightly challenged the department's rejection of a freedom of information request at the Iowa Public Information Board. To this day, the actions of a public official, captured by public hardware, remains largely hidden from public view. IPIB, looking for a compromise, brokered the release of just 12 seconds of a minutes-long event.
Clearly, to those who fought the video's release, the public's right to know takes a back seat to fraternal wagon circling.
As Hill tells it, according to court documents, he was attacked by the Steele family dog. He told the Steeles to call it off. The animal bit him and he fired his service weapon, missing the dog but killing Autumn Steele.
Attorneys for the Steele family, who have seen the entirety of secret recording, obviously dispute this chain of events. The video doesn't at all square with Hill's description, attorney Dave O’Brien said this week when announcing the settlement.
To make matters worse, a federal judge in Davenport this past month took the almost unprecedented step of sealing most of the court documents related to the Steele family's lawsuit. Attorney's for Burlington and officer Hill will seemingly stop at nothing to protect the brand, if it's one that's allegedly regulated by the voting public.
The Steele case is but a growing number of instances where all the promises made about body cameras are shown to be disingenuous. They'll make cops accountable, proponents said when begging for huge sums of money. Yet, in too many cases, body cameras are but a prosecutorial tool, as police unions and city halls do everything in their power to keep the footage from the very people who actually own it.
But blame for city's cynical assault on transparency doesn't reside in Burlington. Nor does frustration over IPIB apparent willingness to endorse policy expressly designed to keep the public in the dark, even while its charter dictates that openness is the default position.
The real offender here is Iowa Legislature, which has done not a thing to bolster Iowa's Open Records Law, under Chapter 22. Every session, the issue comes up. Every session, the police lobby introduces enough poison pills to kill a horse.
While lawmakers dawdle, technology soldiers on. Suddenly, regulators at IPIB are trapped applying laws designed for pen and paper to the digital age. The result of the legislative dereliction is an unsurprising patchwork of polices throughout the state.
To be fair, most local police agencies generally take seriously Chapter 22's presumption of openness. Officials respond to freedom of information requests and, by and large, release the footage within the timeline dictated by state law. Yet, the Steele case is among a growing number of examples that show in stark relief why transparency policies must not be left to local interpretation.
Autumn Steele is dead. A police officer's account of events is in dispute. And Burlington will shell out $2 million. Yet, the citizens of Burlington still don't know what actually happened.
And that's because Iowa's lawmakers lack the guts to stand for citizens' right to know.
Editor's note: Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander is second vice president of Iowa Freedom of Information Council, which has fought for the video's release.
