Editorial: Banished to the balcony

The beginning of the Iowa legislative session is one of tradition. Legislative leaders give speeches. The governor offers a condition of the state address. The first few days are a reminder that continuity is a key value for government; that no matter the shifting arguments and political winds, there are some things that are constant.
Unfortunately, Republicans in the Iowa Senate, who hold the majority, tossed one of those traditions aside this year. Now reporters won’t be allowed on the Senate floor.
The move is a break with more than 100 years of tradition.
For decades, reporters have taken up spots on the floor. There, they are able to flag a lawmaker’s attention to get clarification about legislation, or to ask a question about process. These interactions also offer the opportunity to build a relationship with the men and women who write our laws. As in so many other aspects of life, there is no substitute for this kind of face-to-face contact.
Now, that’s changed. Reporters have been banished to a balcony in the chamber.
The reason?
In a statement, representatives for the Senate Republican leadership said it was too hard to define who the media is in order to assign seating.
"As non-traditional media outlets proliferate, it creates an increasingly difficult scenario for the Senate, as a governmental entity, to define the criteria of a media outlet. Delegating the ability to define 'media' to another entity is ultimately still government action. For that reason media seating will remain in the designated areas in the galleries," a statement from the Senate GOP leadership said.
Finding it difficult to come up with a definition of "media" is an odd excuse for lawmakers who, practically every day, are called upon to write detailed legislation that requires definitions on a range of topics. They seem to manage that task, but they can’t do this?
Yes, it’s clear there are changes in the media. There are far more outlets interested in covering the legislature now than just traditional media, like this one. And we don’t doubt these can be tough calls to make. But the House has been able to navigate these waters. And while we haven’t always agreed with their decisions, they didn’t just throw in the towel. Not to mention that other states, and Congress, seem to do the job.
So has the Iowa judiciary. In fact, in assigning new space to the "media," Senate Republicans have, in fact, put limits on who that term applies to and even offered some qualifying characteristics, according to guidelines forwarded to us by the Iowa Capitol Press Association.
Why couldn't this be done with respect to floor seating?
We realize that, to some Iowans, this may not be a big deal. But we believe it matters to more than just Iowa journalists.
Even in the best of times, a lot of lawmaking goes on outside the public eye. And while new technology has made it easier to reach people via text and email, these tools also make it easier to dodge the kind of back-and-forth that – whether it’s with constituents or reporters – provide for greater understanding and accountability.
As we said earlier, there is no substitute for face-to-face contact. It matters in our schools. It also matters at the state Capitol. (Coronavirus restrictions led to the media being seated in the balcony last year, and it restricted access.)
Senate GOP leadership says it will work to maintain a "sustainable level of access" to senators. But we can't see that working as well. When reporters are out of sight, they can easily be ignored. That is much more difficult when they're seated right in front of you.
We hope Senate Republicans will change their minds. A greater estrangement from the Capitol media corps isn’t good for anybody. It isn’t good for reporters, who need access to information in order to provide clarity for the public; it isn’t good for the public, which benefits from a greater understanding of the issues at play; it also isn’t good for senators, who ideally, benefit from a better-informed public.
Some traditions exist not for their own sake, but because, through the years, they have proved their worth.
This is one of them.
There is still time to reverse this bad decision. We hope Senate Republicans, including those who represent the people in the Quad-City area, will urge a change. This isn't something to be done for the Capitol media corps. It is a vital step toward gaining a better understanding of the Senate's deliberations. And that should be a goal everybody can get behind.