Editorial: Banished to the balcony

Why couldn't this be done with respect to floor seating?

We realize that, to some Iowans, this may not be a big deal. But we believe it matters to more than just Iowa journalists.

Even in the best of times, a lot of lawmaking goes on outside the public eye. And while new technology has made it easier to reach people via text and email, these tools also make it easier to dodge the kind of back-and-forth that – whether it’s with constituents or reporters – provide for greater understanding and accountability.

As we said earlier, there is no substitute for face-to-face contact. It matters in our schools. It also matters at the state Capitol. (Coronavirus restrictions led to the media being seated in the balcony last year, and it restricted access.)

Senate GOP leadership says it will work to maintain a "sustainable level of access" to senators. But we can't see that working as well. When reporters are out of sight, they can easily be ignored. That is much more difficult when they're seated right in front of you.