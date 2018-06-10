U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst just can't stop giving President Donald Trump a pass for his administration's continued attacks on Iowa's interests. Nor will they anytime soon.
Environmental Protection Agency czar and aspiring used mattress-sleeper Scott Pruitt has become a regular target for Iowa's Republican U.S. senators.
Ernst this past week tossed some right-minded shade at Pruitt, a would-be Chick-fil-A franchisee who uses federal employees like his personal servants. Pruitt is “about as swampy as you get,” Ernst said after reports surfaced that he tried to use his office to land a chicken franchise for his wife. Trump should look at his own cabinet if he's truly interested in cleaning up Washington, Ernst continued.
No argument there. Pruitt's corruption is well documented and his lack of shame is shocking.
But Ernst's jab wasn't the watershed moment the national punditry class made it out to be. Like Grassley this past month, Ernst heaped the blame for attacks on the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) — the real propellant for her displeasure — on Pruitt's lap.
“Mr. Pruitt is breaking our president’s promises to farmers,” she said, after the EPA again proposed sweeping rule changes that would have reduced the demand for ethanol.
So, according to Ernst and Grassley, Pruitt's continued end-runs on Iowa's ethanol cash cow are merely the actions a rogue cabinet member and, in no way, reflect on the president or his administration.
Bull.
In fact, Trump lauded Pruitt's job performance on Friday and, predictably, blamed the media for reporting all his misdeeds.
"Scott Pruitt is doing a great job within the walls of the EPA," Trump said.
Grassley and Ernst have created a fiction, one concocted to sheepishly avoid the ire of a president who expects nothing short of total and complete loyalty from Republicans.
The Trump White House isn't an arena for sweeping intellectual debates and heady disagreements. Just ask Rex Tillerson, H.R. McMaster and any number of former Trump staffers shown the door because they sometimes formed educated opinions that dissented with Trump's gut-based reactionary policy edicts.
Pruitt's continued federal employment is evidence that the EPA's approach to RFS, which does clash with Trump's many campaign promises, is, in fact, Trump's policy position. And that remains true even after Trump, this past week, sent the draft EPA rules back to the drawing board. The administration has made no bones about showering gas refineries with exemptions that damage Iowa's ethanol industry.
Trump made a slew of promises throughout his campaign, many of which in direct conflict with others, intended to please his audience in a particular moment. In Iowa, Trump loved the RFS. In Oklahoma, he would do anything to prop up oil and gas. In West Virginia, coal-fired power plants would spew carbon dioxide and smog into the atmosphere until every street was paved with soot.
These are competing energy interests. Trump's statements taken as a whole were, by the nature of the energy market, nonsensical from the outset. And, as we and numerous other editorial boards pointed out in 2017, Pruitt's nomination was Trump's declaration of allegiance, which sat solely in the corner of Big Oil and coal. And yet, good soldiers Grassley and Ernst supported Pruitt's nomination and wrote columns blasting anyone who questioned their sanity.
Donald Trump does not support the RFS. He doesn't back wind, either, another massive industry in Iowa, which competes directly with coal. In fact, recent reports say the administration is mulling rules that could force utilities to buy more power from coal plants.
About that free market thing?
Scapegoating Pruitt for the Trump administration's anti-Iowa energy policy smacks of timidity. Pruitt is but a swamp rat swimming in Trump's algae-infested pond.
Iowans deserve honest analysis from their most influential representatives in Washington. Yet Grassley and Ernst won't aim their ire at the president who, through his inaction, has endorsed EPA's energy policy and the unabashed grift of the man atop the agency.
But Iowans shouldn't expect a bold stand from its senators. Their honesty would enrage a president who demands fealty from his fellow Republicans. It would weaken their already questionable influence within the West Wing. It could make them targets for Trump's morning Twitter tirades and foist a Sophie's Choice on Iowa GOP Chairman and born-again Trump disciple Jeff Kaufmann.
Speaking candidly about the roots of the Trump administration's energy policy — not to mention trade policy — would make waves, which Grassley and Ernst would rather avoid. Instead, taking pot shots at Trump's underlings keeps them squarely off the president's radar.
After all, applying legitimate pressure to where it belongs would require Grassley and Ernst, and their party, to admit the extent to which they've sold Iowa out.
