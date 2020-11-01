Editorial: Be patient on Election Day

What’s more comforting: There are layers of oversight aimed at scrutinizing them.

County boards and state election authorities examine the work of local registrars and poll workers in the days and weeks after an election — all before the results are stamped "official."

There have been attempts to undermine confidence in our election process. But we believe in these procedures. They have served us well over the years, and while there are extra challenges this year, we have confidence that 2020 will be no different.

We hope that people exercise patience Tuesday night. We may not – some analysts have been saying for weeks we probably will not – know the results of some elections, including the presidential balloting, on Election Day.

That’s not ideal, but it's still OK. It doesn’t mean something has gone wrong. Or that fraud is taking place.

What it most likely means is that election officials, confronted with an unusual election, will instead be working overtime to make sure the vote is counted accurately.

Yes, we realize some will use this moment to try to ignite havoc. Social media likely will be a particularly rich source of bile and conspiracy. (The latter, no doubt, aided by foreign adversaries.)