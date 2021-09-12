Editorial: Be wary of scammers

The agency said individual losses have ranged from $10,000 to $4 million. And with the pandemic prompting a shift of a significant part of the workforce to remote work, the risks have only grown greater.

If the incidents in Rock Island County and LeClaire haven't already, they ought to alert other local governments to review the procedures and training they have in place to protect against such scams. And local elected leaders, who have the ultimate responsibility for the wise use and safeguarding of these public funds, ought to be quizzing their administrative staffs about what they have in place to prevent this.

This, of course, isn't just a problem in the public sector. Private individuals and entities also are victims. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center said in its most recent report it got nearly 800,000 complaints in 2020, a 69% increase over the year before.

The agency said that Americans were scammed out of $4.2 billion in online scams, up from $1.5 billion just five years ago. The Business Email Compromise was the biggest category, with adjusted losses last year of $1.8 billion, an increase from the year before. (Adjusted losses include funds recovered by law enforcement or banks.)

It's remarkable how the examples cited by the FBI are so similar to what happened here.