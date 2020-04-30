Editorial: Bellying up to the bar

Unfortunately, the program has been a boon to some big companies that never should have bellied up to the bar in the first place. Some big hotel and restaurant chains and manufacturers, some of them worth billions of dollars, got money from the program.

This appears to have been done legally. Congress made conscious decisions to help the restaurant and hospitality industries so that even subsidiaries of larger chains could access the money. Still, some of this is beyond the pale. There have been reports that some of the corporate recipients boasted of their access to private capital shortly before going to the government for help.

Even the Los Angeles Lakers, which ESPN reported is valued at more than $4 billion, got money. (The Lakers, among some other companies, have returned the money, or said they'll do so. Some, however, have refused to do the right thing and give the money back).

This hardly seems to be what Congress, or anybody, had in mind for the Paycheck Protection Program. It was clearly aimed at businesses that did not have access to other funds.