Editorial: Better days ahead?

Over the years, Rock Island’s downtown has been a go-to destination for Quad-Citians looking to eat, shop, gallery-hop, party and, well, just have fun.
Unfortunately, the downtown has fallen on difficult times. It isn’t as vibrant as it once was. Still, Rock Island was once a leader in downtown development in the Quad-Cities — and, as with all our downtowns — we believe it is an integral part of our community.
So, we were happy to see the Rock Island City Council last week unanimously approve a two-year contract with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce to hire a downtown director. The two-year deal entails using $225,000 in TIF funds for a person who will work for the chamber but also be accountable to the city.
The hiring of a single employee may not seem like a big deal, but we believe this could be a catalyst for better days ahead, toward "bringing people, new events, activities, and vibrancy back to downtown Rock island along with increased revenue, improved quality of life, and greater value for existing assets," as the city council put it last week.
The plan is for the new director, with the help of a steering committee, to represent and advocate for business and property owners, market the area, seek funding opportunities and lead with implementing the 2015 downtown revitalization plan. This person also would help set priorities for spending $1.5 million in TIF funds.
The 10-page contract between the city and chamber has a laundry list of other duties. But as as we've been told: This new person will be somebody who wakes up everyday trying to figure out how to make downtown Rock Island better.
What’s perhaps most important is this: The new hire will be charged with building relationships with downtown business and property owners in Rock Island, as well as other stakeholders to form an organization to guide and accomplish these tasks. Eventually, the idea is for the entity, and its director, to be self-sustaining.
The city needs this. It's true that Rock Island employs economic development professionals and has the Development Association of Rock Island. But Mayor Mike Thoms says this new person will be focused only on downtown; and, he adds, it's time to move faster on implementing the downtown revitalization plan.
"We’ve done some things, but not at a heavy pace," Thoms said. "Now it’s time to pick up the pace; stop talking about it and start doing it."
For years, we’ve watched a range of individuals and organizations, private and public, seek to improve the various downtowns around the Quad-Cities. It’s always been a tough task, especially in a community that has limited population growth. Still, we believe we have seen progress over the years. It hasn’t always happened quickly, or in the way we hoped or expected. But our downtowns are better than they once were, and they’re seeking to get better. And it happens in part because there are dedicated professionals and volunteers who work hard at it, almost always through a partnership that involves the private and public sectors.
Just last week, we saw the Davenport City Council approve a long-term downtown plan that was developed by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the chamber of commerce. The plan is still just a blueprint, but we see the value in the city and private sector working together to find common ground on a vision for the future — and we're looking forward to seeing where it leads us.
The city of Rock Island has just started on its own, unique journey. We don’t expect an overnight transformation downtown. What we do hope to see is that this will lead to a strategic, cohesive effort to improve this part of the city; that it will eventually lead to a better-looking, more diverse and energetic downtown that appeals to people of all ages and stations – all brought together by a self-sustaining organization that propels it forward.
If that happens, then the modest step taken last week will be one to remember.