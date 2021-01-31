Editorial: Better days ahead?

The 10-page contract between the city and chamber has a laundry list of other duties. But as as we've been told: This new person will be somebody who wakes up everyday trying to figure out how to make downtown Rock Island better.

What’s perhaps most important is this: The new hire will be charged with building relationships with downtown business and property owners in Rock Island, as well as other stakeholders to form an organization to guide and accomplish these tasks. Eventually, the idea is for the entity, and its director, to be self-sustaining.

The city needs this. It's true that Rock Island employs economic development professionals and has the Development Association of Rock Island. But Mayor Mike Thoms says this new person will be focused only on downtown; and, he adds, it's time to move faster on implementing the downtown revitalization plan.

"We’ve done some things, but not at a heavy pace," Thoms said. "Now it’s time to pick up the pace; stop talking about it and start doing it."