Editorial: Birds & bees

These days, it may seem trivial to worry about how chickens and bees are kept in your city. But even with the coronavirus threat, it is important the business of local government does not stop.

It’s with that in mind that we praise the Rock Island City Council, which relaxed its urban chickens ordinance about a week ago.

In 2016, the council passed the ordinance. But some of the setback requirements were too cumbersome. On a unanimous vote, the council approved changes, among them eliminating the rule that people who build coops must keep them 25 feet from their homes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The setback rules prevented some people with small yards from raising chickens.

Coops still must be at least 10 feet from a neighbors' property line, and they will be allowed in front and side yards on properties of one acre or larger. Roosters still are a no-no, and coops must be at least 100 feet from the property line.

These changes make sense to us. The key in allowing this practice is to make it practical and ensure it doesn’t become a burden to neighbors.

The council also considered a proposal last week to regulate beekeeping, but rejected it.

We don’t have an opinion yet whether this would be a good idea, but one alderman complained about political maneuverings to push the measure through. It appears, unlike with chickens, there is a divide on the council. We would urge caution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0