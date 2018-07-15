Iowa's top Republicans might have lost that lovin' feelin' for President Donald Trump, but their base sure hasn't.
Bad news for Iowa — they likely have no option but to stand by their man.
This whole #MAGA thing isn't going especially well, particularly in the agricultural Midwest. Trump's adventures in heavy-handed market manipulation — a bizarre shift for the party of free market capitalism — has already cost jobs in the Quad-Cities and threatens Iowa's agricultural economy at large.
Just ask the people of DeWitt, where, this past week, Black Cat Wear Parts announced "temporary layoffs" for 10 of 17 employees. The firm is moving its manufacturing arm to Canada to avoid ballooning steel tariffs, a direct result of the bumbling president's haphazard trade war.
The manufacturing freeze at Black Cat's DeWitt plant is a one-two gut punch for that city. People are out of work. A planned expansion — a potential boon for DeWitt's tax base — is stalled.
Statewide, soybean and pork producers are experiencing veritable fits due to Trump's trade policy. An estimated one out of every four rows of Iowa soybeans, valued at roughly $2 billion, was exported to China in 2016, says Moody's Investors Services. This past week, soybean prices plunged to a 10-year low as Trump's trade war kicked in. Oh, and Trump spent most of last week in Europe trashing U.S. allies and trading partners, often with downright falsehoods about trade and defense spending.
Oh, there's more. Never to be out-bullied, Trump announced another $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese exports, which would go in to effect in August unless the world's second largest economy capitulates to Trump's ever-changing demands.
Now, one might think Iowa's top Republicans would respond to the wave of economic strife with anger and rage.
Wrong.
Take the U.S. Senate's complete lack of temerity, including from the likes of Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, a rare Trump critic, spent weeks championing legislation that would give Congress oversight over the White House's proposed tariffs. That bill couldn't even get out of committee in the GOP-run upper house, where loyalty to Trump supersedes reason.
Instead, the Senate passed a lame, non-binding wrist slap by an 88-11 vote. No doubt the U.S. president was shaken by the mild, meaningless rebuke.
That's not to say there isn't a rumble of dissent in the ranks. Rep. Rod Blum, R-Iowa, a denizen of the proto-Trumpian tea party wave, recently said that he's not bailing on Trump just yet, "but I’ve got the window open a little bit looking out there." The Trump administration's attacks on Iowa's bioethanol industry annoyed Grassley and Ernst to no end. And Gov. Kim Reynolds was a noticeably less stoked for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Iowa this past week than she had been in the past.
Clearly, the GOP is keenly aware that it's the very people who put Trump in power that, now, stand to lose most due to the president's aimless economic and diplomatic blunders. Much of Pence's damage control mission/Blum campaign stop on Wednesday was off limits to the public. But his public statements were nothing short of a plea for continued support.
Trump — a wealthy real estate investor from New York City — loves farmers, Pence said. This mess will all shake out, he promised.
To be fair, there have been more uplifting campaign slogans. Maybe Blum should ask for a refund.
But Iowa's GOP is trapped, slaves to a Republican base that shows up to the polls and remains strongly committed to the president. Trump's approval rating is mired at just 41 percent, says fivethirtyeght.com. But a strong majority of Republican voters remain true believers, polls say.
So, as it stands, the president's policies are already damaging Iowa's economy. All credible predictions say things will only get worse. And any reasonable Iowa Republican can see the writing on the wall. But, thanks to years of fear mongering and resentment stoking, the party's base clings to the myth that Trump has an actual plan.
That's especially bad news for the likes of Reynolds and Blum, both of whom are locked in tough re-election bids.
They're damned if they do, damned if they don't.
