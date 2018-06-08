It's called corruption, Mr. President. Look it up.
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich will fit that definition by every reasonable standard. The man literally attempted to sell a U.S. Senate seat in 2008.
He was caught on FBI wiretaps negotiating the deal. He was convicted of 17 counts of corruption, the vast majority of which have survived a non-stop appeals process. Whether President Donald Trump opts to commute Blagojevich's sentence does not change the official record.
Blago was charged, tried and convicted. Yet both men seem dead set on fabricating history for their own devices.
But President Donald Trump seems to appreciate, even admire, Blago's form of dirty politics.
Blago says he was unfairly convinced for "for being stupid and saying things that every other politician, you know that many other politicians say."
No. No, no, no, no. Blago's politics should have been left in the 19th century where it belongs.
Again, the the man, while in office, attempted to get rich off a vacant seat in the U.S. Senate, open because Barack Obama was elected president. The severity of Blagojevich's crimes must never be discounted, regardless of whether Trump act's on the former governor's appeal for release from federal prison. Doing so equates to an open season on corruption, which, in short order, would only worsen existing economic and democratic inequalities.
President Donald Trump is none too concerned about dirty deals and and questionable ethics. Perhaps nothing has been more apparent throughout his first 18 months in office. Shady real estate deals, sketchy meetings at Trump Tower and pay-to-play at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida are part and parcel of Trump's approach to politics. It's nothing short of dirty patronage designed to bolster's Trump's most valuable personal asset, his brand.
It was questionable when, in 2015, a federal judge didn't knock a few years off of Blago's sentence when a small fraction of the charges against him were overturned. But even if there's a case to commute Blagojevich's 18-year sentence — his attorney's filed an official commutation request earlier this week — Trump's motivations for showing interest in following through are suspect at best and, in some cases, insidious.
There are three factors at play here, which fit nicely into Trump's reality show approach to the presidency.
- Celebrity: Blagojevich loved the cameras and appeared on Trump's reality show "The Apprentice." This past week, his wife went on Fox News and directly pleaded for Trump's intervention. The president is also considering pardoning celebrity chef Martha Stuart, who was convicted of financial crimes and is also associated with Trump's former reality show. And, this week, he commuted the sentence of an elderly woman serving life on drug charges only after pop culture personality Kim Kardashian went to the White House and personally appealed to the president on the woman's behalf. It's all who you know.
- Fomenting mistrust of law enforcement: Almost daily, Trump spins the narrative that he's the victim of a "witch hunt" waged by the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. No number of plea deals, new charges or damning evidence will stop Trump's crusade to undermine the credibility of the Department of Justice. Only an end to an important probe about Russian election meddling would silence Trump. No doubt, Blago's conviction — and that of right-wing pundit Dinesh D'Souza, who Trump last week pardoned — serves Trump's narrative that politically motivated law enforcement and prosecutors are unfair to people like him.
- Sending a message: Trump might as well stand atop the Capitol Rotunda and scream that his former political associates now in legal jeopardy have available a get-out-of-jail-free card — so long as they don't turn state's evidence. In the past few days, the wife of George Papadopoulos took to the airwaves and begged for Trump to pardon her husband, who pleaded guilty to charges related to the Russia probe.
Blago's appeal for mercy fits too nicely within the Trumpian narrative. It serves too cleanly Trump's design to erode trust in federal law enforcement, which is right now investigating him. It speaks too loudly about Trump's preference for the rich and famous over the average citizen.
It serves to, ultimately, further normalize the very type of corruption that does unfathomable damage to the American body politic.
