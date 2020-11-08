Editorial: Build trust; solve problems

We cringe at the idea of cuts in public education and human services. Yet, this may be one of the consequences. We also believe that fixing the budget will have to involve additional revenues. Nobody likes to hear that, but it’s pie-in-the-sky to think the state can just cut its way out of this mess. We'd prefer that the income tax rate not go up and hurt working Illinoisans; that would also mean exacerbating the imbalance between Iowa and Illinois, which already is a problem for our community. But we recognize that, too, might be a consequence.

Selfishly, we hope whatever occurs will mean as little pain as possible.

We don’t profess to know the answers to this puzzle. But we do know we just held an election to send politicians to Springfield to wrestle with these tough questions. We’re not so naïve as to think that politics won't figure into this debate. We know it will. Politicians always are eying the next election, and they certainly are now. But we urge our local lawmakers – Reps. Mike Halpin and Tony McCombie and Sen. Neil Anderson – to be part of the solution, even if it is politically painful. Only taking votes that appeal to your political base is a recipe for the status quo.

That doesn’t build trust. It’s what put us here in the first place.

