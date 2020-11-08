Editorial: Build trust; solve problems

Illinois voters’ rejection of the Fair Tax proposal is a major blow to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agenda. Since he first ran for governor, Pritzker has argued that higher-income Illinoisans aren't doing their part and ought to pay more taxes.
With the proposal’s defeat, though, the governor warned last week that there are painful budget cuts on the horizon. He didn’t rule out an increase in the income tax, either. Pritzker did say he’s focused first on cutting the budget, but it looks like everything is on the table.
There is little doubt the people of Illinois are in for some pain. And make no mistake: budget cuts hurt real people. We found that out during Bruce Rauner's years, when the state budget was put in a stranglehold and human services suffered and vendors went unpaid.
To be clear, we editorialized against the Fair Tax because we didn’t think state government had built enough trust among Illinoisans to make such a change. We believe voters said that with their votes on Tuesday.
We think the way to build trust is to solve problems. It means solving the pension fiasco, which is far easier said than done, and it means demonstrating an ability to deal effectively with the state’s looming budget hole. A fair and meaningful resolution that doesn't just kick the can down the road will help rebuild trust among well-meaning Illinoisans.
We cringe at the idea of cuts in public education and human services. Yet, this may be one of the consequences. We also believe that fixing the budget will have to involve additional revenues. Nobody likes to hear that, but it’s pie-in-the-sky to think the state can just cut its way out of this mess. We'd prefer that the income tax rate not go up and hurt working Illinoisans; that would also mean exacerbating the imbalance between Iowa and Illinois, which already is a problem for our community. But we recognize that, too, might be a consequence.
Selfishly, we hope whatever occurs will mean as little pain as possible.
We don’t profess to know the answers to this puzzle. But we do know we just held an election to send politicians to Springfield to wrestle with these tough questions. We’re not so naïve as to think that politics won't figure into this debate. We know it will. Politicians always are eying the next election, and they certainly are now. But we urge our local lawmakers – Reps. Mike Halpin and Tony McCombie and Sen. Neil Anderson – to be part of the solution, even if it is politically painful. Only taking votes that appeal to your political base is a recipe for the status quo.
That doesn’t build trust. It’s what put us here in the first place.
