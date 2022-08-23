Editorial: Building for a cooler Quad-Cities

The Quad-Cities is about to feel a lot more connected, with more than $40 million in economic investment slated for Bettendorf and East Moline.

A transformational construction project will soon begin to connect East Moline’s downtown, The Bend hotel complex, the Rust Belt entertainment venue and the riverfront.

New streets, new lighting, new access to bike facilities, trails and a new Channel Cat ferry dock.

Announcing the project with members of Illinois' congressional delegation, which helped obtain the grant, Mayor Reggie Freeman said, “This goes to show what can come to reality when all elected officials, including our local and State of Illinois elected officials, work together to bring better growth to local municipalities." He also credited city staff, who pursued the grant over the past three years.

Planners say the project will create a seamless transition from downtown East Moline to the Rust Belt, the Bend and to the riverfront.

The Bend and the Rust Belt are the most recent jewels in East Moline. The high-rise hotel has some of the best views of the Mississippi River. The Rust Belt has embraced its industrial surroundings for a distinctly Midwestern vibe. Shops and restaurants have sprung up around these developments. Connecting the pieces suddenly makes East Moline a destination to see a show, eat a good dinner and hang out along the river, and maybe stay the night, if you have too much fun.

All the hubbub is in stark contrast to the East Moline of the past, where it seemed the city wasn’t quite sure what to do with its downtown and riverfront. Several development projects stalled.

This is different. The city has a good plan, and it’s working with the private sector to create a happening place.

Something similar is underway in Bettendorf, where a deal with the YMCA of the Mississippi Valley would turn the Life Fitness Center into a place for youth athletics, including gymnastics, and childcare. Across the street on Middle Road, the Splash Landing community pool would undergo an $18 million makeover, including a climbing wall, three-story water slide and lazy river. The site would also house a $3 million permanent ice rink, to replace the temporary wintertime rink the city installs each year.

The city is collecting input on the proposal (including at the Council meeting tonight) and will vote on the plan in September. But it's already creating a lot of buzz in the community.

Hundreds of children are on the waiting list for YMCA childcare. A facility at the Life Fitness Center would open more slots. That might come at the cost of tennis programs at the LFC, which has traditionally catered to racquet sports, but it might be a price worth paying to assuage the community childcare shortage. At the waterpark, the city would own the facility and contract with the YMCA to run the pool. The city would own and operate the ice rink.

Under the proposal, the city would be on the hook for a third of the $18 million; it plans to use federal COVID rescue funds for its portion. The YMCA would pay a third, and the other third would come from donations and grants.

At essentially no to little cost for local taxpayers, an amenity like this seems like a good idea. We'd like to see the city pursue it further.

Both projects are economic drivers, but, more importantly, they improve our quality of life. Amenities like these make the Quad-Cities cool.

Who has the next big idea?