Editorial: Building public support

Moving forward on an expansion of the Juvenile Detention Center, which now is only licensed for 18 beds, may be an option worth pursuing. Officials say that later this year, they will have to move kids now being held in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial out of that facility because of federal requirements. And, according to the committee, the average daily need rises above the current facility’s capacity. The committee included representatives from the county, the court system, as well as the NAACP and LULAC.

We all know our community is seeing greater dangers these days. Like many, we have been alarmed at the rise in gun violence. And if the addition of more detention space makes our streets safer – for everybody – then this may be the way to go.

The committee making this recommendation has done a lot of work, and clearly this group believes an expansion is needed; now it is up to our elected leaders to do their work and, if they agree, make the case to the people.

One way to do it would be to finance this expansion, at least in part, with a bond referendum, which requires public approval. That is what has happened in the past. But we've been told a bond referendum may not be needed to build this facility.