Editorial: Calling all candidates

Next month, candidates who want to get elected to school boards and city councils in Iowa can begin filing nomination papers.

So far, we’ve only heard a smattering of news about who might run for these all-important positions. We hope to hear more.

It’s in the best interests of people across the Quad-Cities that a robust slate of candidates seek these local offices.

We certainly saw a lot of competition in the Illinois Quad-Cities this year, with vigorous contests in Moline and Rock Island, as well as other communities. The competition not only fostered a wide-ranging debate over issues like budgets, policing, public services and transparency, but it also led to a higher voter turnout.

We hope for the same in the Iowa Quad-Cities. There is no shortage of issues.

In Davenport, the city still has to come up with a solution to downtown flooding. The frequent gunfire in the city is alarming. Meanwhile, across the Quad-Cities, there are concerns about how policing is carried out.

Mind you, city offices aren’t the only positions at stake.