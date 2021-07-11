Editorial: Calling all candidates

Next month, candidates who want to get elected to school boards and city councils in Iowa can begin filing nomination papers.
So far, we’ve only heard a smattering of news about who might run for these all-important positions. We hope to hear more.
It’s in the best interests of people across the Quad-Cities that a robust slate of candidates seek these local offices.
We certainly saw a lot of competition in the Illinois Quad-Cities this year, with vigorous contests in Moline and Rock Island, as well as other communities. The competition not only fostered a wide-ranging debate over issues like budgets, policing, public services and transparency, but it also led to a higher voter turnout.
We hope for the same in the Iowa Quad-Cities. There is no shortage of issues.
In Davenport, the city still has to come up with a solution to downtown flooding. The frequent gunfire in the city is alarming. Meanwhile, across the Quad-Cities, there are concerns about how policing is carried out.
Mind you, city offices aren’t the only positions at stake.
School boards also will see elections. Perhaps as much as ever, it’s important to choose the right people to guide our schools. The state of Iowa is making it tougher for public schools by shifting taxpayer money to help private competitors, which makes it all the more important that funds be spent wisely. We also are seeing a debate nationwide, and in our own community, over how students should be taught the history of this nation. Wise leadership on our school boards is vital.
We would also note that the Davenport district faces special challenges. The long-standing issues with disproportionate punishment of minorities remain, the district still is under state control – and recent spending decisions have called into question the wisdom of some board members.
We believe this all adds up to the need for a robust debate over the future of our cities and schools.
We would note the barriers to running are low. For most school board positions, all it takes to get on the ballot is just 50 signatures. The number required for most city council posts is even lower. And there is plenty of time to prepare. The filing period for the Oct. 5 primary (this applies to the Davenport and Buffalo city councils) is from Aug. 9 through Aug. 26. For school board and other city elections, the filing period for the Nov. 2 general election is Aug. 23 through Sept. 16.
We hope our best and brightest will take this information to heart and that we see an impressive set of candidates as we choose who will lead our local governments into the future.