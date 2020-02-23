Editorial: Celebrity justice

Nobody should have been surprised when Rod Blagojevich called himself a victim and a "political prisoner" last week.
Blagojevich never was very good at telling the truth.
He is good at gaming the system, and he did it again last week.
As we all know, the former Illinois governor is no longer in prison. President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year prison sentence last week, springing the disgraced governor four years early.
The president has said he was impressed with Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, in her appearances on Fox News, where she pleaded for mercy for her husband — and just happened to add that she thought the president was being railroaded by impeachment.
On Wednesday, Blagojevich also ladled praise on the president, declaring himself a "Trumpocrat."
But what of the people of Illinois?
It was Blagojevich, their governor, who tried to sell a U.S. Senate seat and who shook down a children’s hospital, holding up state funds in order to get a campaign contribution.
It was Blagojevich, the state’s governor, who we all heard on those tapes, his bald-faced corruption on display. The words still repulse us.
In a state where corruption is endemic, Trump just cut it some slack.
Perhaps it would have been easier to take had Blagojevich been humbled by prison. He clearly wasn’t.
His press conference on Wednesday was a swill of self-pity.
We think that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot put it pretty well when she said there are a lot of people who are released from prison every day, but "the difference between most of them and Rod Blagojevich is that they accept responsibility for the crimes that they committed. They are willing to do what’s necessary to make amends for the harm that they caused."
Rod Blagojevich is having none of that.
That he actually called himself a "political prisoner" is a grave insult to people who are shackled and deprived of their freedom because of their courageously held beliefs. Not for trying to sell a public trust that, as Blagojevich infamously once said, was "(expletive) golden."
Aside from our revulsion at Blagojevich's early release, this commutation is a symptom of a greater problem: the way that Trump is doling out clemency.
It’s not that he is granting clemency in greater numbers than previous presidents. We know that’s not the case. President Obama did so nearly 2,000 times, according to Justice Department figures. But at least Obama relied on a process, including a program created in 2014 that sought to even the scales for those he thought had been dealt with too harshly by previous sentencing practices.
To qualify, prisoners had to have been convicted of nonviolent offenses and to have served at least 10 years, among other criteria.
It's fair to criticize this program, but at least it had some foundation. At least there was a procedure for being considered.
Trump, on the other hand, did not rely on the Justice Department’s pardon office, but instead he turned to the advice of friends, acquaintances, political contacts and other celebrities.
Just look at the list of those who were on the clemency list last week. In addition to Blagojevich, there was Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers; junk bond king Michael Milken; and Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner.
As for the former Illinois governor, the president made clear his views were strongly influenced by the televised pleas of Patti Blagojevich. Last August, Trump said this: "His wife, I think, is fantastic. And I’m thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly. I think he was — I think it’s enough: seven years. I’m very impressed with his family. I’m very impressed with his wife. I mean, she has lived for this. She has — she’s one hell of a woman. She has lived. She goes on and she makes her case. And it’s really very sad."
This isn't how clemency should be doled out. It undermines confidence in the system.
Just consider the case of Paul Pogue, the owner of a Texas construction firm who was convicted of tax-related charges. His pardon last week came after family members donated $200,000 to help with the president's re-election campaign.
None of this should give regular Americans much comfort.
As for Blagojevich, the commutation of his sentence adds yet another punch line to the long-running joke about Illinois governors who have been imprisoned.
Unfortunately, nobody in Illinois is laughing.