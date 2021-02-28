Editorial: Change in the District

A narrow majority of Rock Island aldermen voted last week to trim bar closing times. Now, instead of shutting the doors at 3 a.m., bars will have to close an hour earlier.
When this was proposed last fall, we had our doubts about whether this would make much difference in curbing the violence that reached a terrible climax last August, when a man was killed and five others injured in an early morning shooting.
We still have our doubts — and we worry the decision will mean businesses will shut down.
Terry Tilka, the owner of RIBCO and a mainstay of the city’s downtown, told aldermen flat out last week that what they're doing will lead him to close his doors for good. That would be a big loss for the District, and we hope when all is said and done, it doesn’t happen.
Still, the last year has been a difficult one for bars and restaurants, and even the smallest changes will likely hurt.
We, too, would like to see the District be less dominated by bars and nightclubs. We remember the days when there was a lot more vitality there, especially during the day, and we'd like to see those days return.
We're told the new closing time isn't the only step the city council is considering. They are exploring other changes, too, among them the possibility of closing the pedestrian plaza and running a street through the area.
This would be a big change for Rock Island. The plaza has been an focal point in the downtown for years.
We've tended to see the plaza as an asset over the years, though officials now say it is a magnet for loitering. That's too bad. We like pedestrian malls. The one outside the Quad-Cities that is close by and that we're familiar with is the one in Iowa City. And while we understand Iowa City is a college community and has a different population makeup than Rock Island, we noticed it was only last month that private commercial interests got approval from a city committee for millions of dollars in new investments there.
It is true that a big problem in Rock Island is the downtown's image, which council members tell us their ideas seek to change.
Council members also assure us that putting a street through this part of the downtown wouldn't foreclose the idea of holding events and festivals in this space. They say there is the possibility of closing off the street and putting up barricades when events are happening.
They also say elements of the plaza are out of date, and that it could still be an attractive space for diners and shoppers.
Council members have discussed better lighting, improved security and investments in building fronts to improve the area. We think that would improve the situation, but coming up with the money to pay for these things is always a consideration.
At the moment, council members say that no decisions have been made yet on some of these steps, other than the earlier bar closing time.
Mayor Mike Thoms told us the council wants input from the city's downtown task force, along with the new downtown manager. The city council recently approved an agreement with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce to bring on professional staff to help lead a turnaround in the area.
Our hope is that there will be plenty of public input on these potential moves, too. We have been told that closing the plaza isn't a brand new suggestion. Still, it seems to us that there hasn't been much recent public discussion about this potentially significant change.
As for the new bar closing time, aldermen have certainly heard the dire warnings about the possible impact of the new closing time. One council member said last week the decision could be revisited after some of these changes are made.
It's always good to review past decisions to ensure they were the right ones — and to account for changing conditions. For some, however, that reconsideration may come too late.