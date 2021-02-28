Editorial: Change in the District

A narrow majority of Rock Island aldermen voted last week to trim bar closing times. Now, instead of shutting the doors at 3 a.m., bars will have to close an hour earlier.

When this was proposed last fall, we had our doubts about whether this would make much difference in curbing the violence that reached a terrible climax last August, when a man was killed and five others injured in an early morning shooting.

We still have our doubts — and we worry the decision will mean businesses will shut down.

Terry Tilka, the owner of RIBCO and a mainstay of the city’s downtown, told aldermen flat out last week that what they're doing will lead him to close his doors for good. That would be a big loss for the District, and we hope when all is said and done, it doesn’t happen.

Still, the last year has been a difficult one for bars and restaurants, and even the smallest changes will likely hurt.

We, too, would like to see the District be less dominated by bars and nightclubs. We remember the days when there was a lot more vitality there, especially during the day, and we'd like to see those days return.